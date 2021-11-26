Anova Black Friday deals 2021: Sous vide cookers from $99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Instant Pots are always so popular ahead of the holidays. And Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot has a huge discount right now. Don’t ask how it’s only $59.99 today, just get one while you can! But there are other super-popular kitchen gadgets that are also on sale right now. Definitely check out the amazing Anova Black Friday deals Amazon is running in 2021.

First and foremost, the main $200 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker is down to $149 for Black Friday. Want to spend even less money? The entry-level Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker is on sale for $99 instead of $130.

Amazon’s Anova Black Friday deals

Until a few years ago, the magic of sous vide cooking was known only to a select few people. They were the ones willing to visit overpriced restaurants owned by famous chefs who used fancy sous vide machines.

These days, however, sous vide cooking has grown quite popular. That’s true in the restaurant industry and in homes across America. Thanks to the advent of affordable sous vide cookers designed for home use, anyone and everyone can cook up delicious sous vide dishes in the comfort of their own homes.

Now, you can save big on sous vide machines from one of the hottest names in the industry.

Anova was one of the first brands to popularize at-home sous vide cooking machines. And it’s still one of the top companies to this day. The best always comes at a price, however, and Anova’s latest models can cost as much as $400. Thanks to Amazon’s impressive Anova Black Friday deals in 2021, you won’t pay anywhere near that much.

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $60.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lowest prices of the season

First up, the mid-range Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker is down to the best price of 2021. This best-seller retails for $200 and that’s how much you’ll pay at most retailers right now. But Amazon has slashed the price to just $149 for a limited time. That’s about what you would expect to pay for an entry-level sous vide cooker from a no-name brand. It’s pretty crazy when you consider that Anova is the best in the business.

The other model on sale is the one pictured above. It’s the Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker that has become one of the company’s hottest options. You get the same terrific precision cooking and temperature control. But this model only costs $130 — unless you take advantage of these Anova Black Friday deals. In that case, you’ll only pay $99!

Just keep in mind that both of these great deals are set to expire on December 5. Of course, there’s also a good chance that they’ll sell out long before then.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano | Bluetooth | 750W | Anova App Included List Price: $129.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.