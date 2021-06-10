Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best headphones deals

Every year, Amazon Prime Day serves as a great way to get some of the best headphones at a huge discount. Prime Day 2021 is rapidly approaching, and it looks like this year will be no different — Prime Day headphone deals will allow you to get some of the best headphones out there at incredible prices.

Over the course of the Prime Day 2021 event, we expect to see discounts on some of our favorite headphones out there. While we won’t know for certain until the Prime Day headphone deals are announced, we’re expecting deals on headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, to the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best Prime Day headphone deals. Looking for more deals? Check out our other Prime Day 2021 deals roundups.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

The term “Prime Day” is perhaps a little dated — this year, it’s more the “Prime Days.” Amazon has announced that the Prime Day 2021 event will be held on June 21 and 22. That means that we will get two full days of massive sales and discounts. We’re expecting to get different deals on the two different days, so just because you’ve seen all the deals on June 21, it’s worth tuning in for more on June 22.

What headphone deals are expected on Prime Day 2021?

On Amazon Prime Day 2021, we’re expecting some of the most-loved headphone models to get steep discounts. That means that whether you’re looking for in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, noise-canceling headphones, or anything else, there should be a pair of headphones on sale for you.

For starters, some of Sony’s headphones will likely get some great discounts. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, for example, are some of our favorites — and now that they’ve been out for a while, we’re expecting them to get steep discounts. Often, these headphones get discounts of around $50, but hopefully for Prime Day 2021, they’ll get even cheaper. The Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones may also get a discount, but considering they just came out, deals are a little less certain.

Then there are AirPods. Apple doesn’t always offer steep discounts for Amazon Prime Day, but it may for Prime Day 2021. AirPods and AirPods Pro have gotten a few discounts throughout the year, and the AirPods Max have gotten the odd price cut too. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Apple does this year.

Other headphone manufacturers, like JBL, Master & Dynamic, and others, may discount their headphones for Prime Day 2021 as well.

Best Prime Day headphone deals

In the lead-up to Prime Day 2021, we’ll be adding our favorite Amazon headphone deals to this list. Read on for the best Prime Day 2021 headphone deals so far.

Apple AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones

The AirPods Max are expensive, but they also offer an excellent sound quality, a high level of comfort, and awesome integration with the rest of your Apple products. If you’re an Apple user and have the cash to spend, the AirPods Max are the way to go.

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver List Price: $549.00 Price: $519.99 You Save: $29.01 (5%)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones build on Sony’s already incredible legacy of building some of the best noise-canceling headphones out there. These headphones are sleek, highly comfortable, and sound great, plus they can connect to two devices at a time.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $349.99 Price: $298.00 You Save: $51.99 (15%)

Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds

Want that sweet Apple integration in a more portable form-factor? The Apple AirPods Pro are the way to go. These headphones still have noise cancelation, plus they offer Apple ecosystem integration and great sound quality. Apple’s other AirPods earphones will undoubtedly be discounted on Prime Day as well, likely with savings of $50 or more for each model.

Apple AirPods Pro Price: $197.00

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $128.98 You Save: $30.02 (19%)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds

Not everyone wants or needs integration with Apple products — and in fact, Samsung makes some of the best noise-canceling true wireless headphones out there. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offer a great design and sound awesome, especially for a pair of headphones in this price range.

Price: $169.99

TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds

You don’t have to spend more than $150 to get a pair of decent true wireless headphones. The TOZO T6 headphones offer an IPX8 water-resistance and a relatively sleek design, plus they’re a whole lot cheaper than the competition.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price: $35.99 Price: $28.79 You Save: $7.20 (20%)

SoundPEATS Q true wireless earbuds

SoundPEATS has offered solid headphones for the price for a while now, and the SoundPEATS Q headphones are a good example of that. The SoundPEATS Q offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a hefty 7-hour playback time, and a super low price tag.