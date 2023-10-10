Best Prime Day deals that cost $25 or less

Our readers are definitely excited that Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has arrived. And there are definitely certain deals that everyone is gravitating toward more than everything else. Some of the most popular Amazon deals so far from this Fall Prime Day sale are regulars at the top of the list each and every year. But others might come as a bit of a surprise. And many of them are affordable Prime Day deals that you can get for under $25.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Are you looking to get an idea of which deals people are flocking to this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

There are so many perennial best-sellers that top the list again this year. Popular Prime Day deals include Apple AirPods Pro, Roomba robot vacuums, and iPad tablets. Also, Amazon smart TVs are flying off the shelves this week. That’s no surprise since they’re up to 80% off.

Those deals are all fantastic. We doubt anyone out there would say otherwise. But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargain hunters on a budget?

In this roundup, I’m going to run down some of the best Fall Prime Day deals under $25. That’s right, it’s time to score big savings without spending big money.

You need Amazon Prime to get these best deals

Before we get to Amazon’s hottest deals under $25, I need to remind our readers of one important thing: you can’t get Prime Day sales without being a Prime member. But the good news is that there is a way to get in on all the action this week and on Prime Day without paying a penny for Prime.

As long as you’re a new subscriber, you can score a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.

This way, you can shop all the Fall Prime Day deals without paying full price for a Prime subscription. You’ll also get free express shipping, free Prime Video streaming, and all the other perks associated with a Prime membership.

Now that you’re ready to get in on the action, let’s take a look at Amazon’s hottest low-cost Prime Day deals.

Best cheap Prime Big Deal Days deals on Amazon devices

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Fire TV devices have to be somewhere near the top of the list. And there are three that you can get right now that each cost under $25.

The first is the Fire TV Stick 4K at $22.99, which matches the lowest price ever. If you don’t care about 4K or HDR, the mid-range Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Also, the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $17.99 for Prime Big Deal Days, but I would skip it. Why settle for the Lite version of Amazon’s Alexa remote when you can get the regular one with the Fire TV Stick for just $2 more?

Available on Amazon

Echo speakers are also hugely popular on Prime Day. This year, there are two Prime Day Echo deals under $25.

The Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 right now. That means it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them. Plus, you can get an Echo Pop bundled with a TP-Link Kasa smart plug for just $0.99 more. That’s a fantastic value.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Moving along to the Echo Dot, there are two great deals that are under $25 for Prime Big Deal Days.

First, you can get the Echo Dot 5th-Gen on its own for $22.99, matching the best price of the year. Or, as is the case with the Echo Pop, you can bundle it with a Kasa smart plug for another $0.99.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $55 Echo Auto is down to just $34.99. That’s an incredible bargain.

Also, the awesome Echo Glow smart lamp with Alexa is on sale for $16.99.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Last but not least, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale for $12.99.

That might seem like a lot for a smart plug, but no model features better integration with Alexa. After all, there’s a reason the Amazon Smart Plug has a staggering 51,000 5-star reviews.

Available on Amazon

All of these Amazon device deals are great, and they’re all scheduled to end just before midnight on October 11.

More great Prime Day deals under $25

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Do you know how LifeStraw is a best-seller every single year during Prime Day and Black Friday? Well, right now you can score a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for just $9.99.

Or, upgrade to the newer LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $24.95.

See Pricing See Pricing

Next up, we have the myQ smart garage door opener.

This awesome gadget lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. And for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, it’s down to an all-time low of just $18.70.

Another great smart home sale covers TP-Link’s Kasa devices. My favorite offers include Kasa mini smart plugs and Kasa smart light bulbs.

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing

We’ll be updating this post periodically with more great Prime Day deals under $25 as we find them. Definitely remember to bookmark this roundup and check back often!

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year: