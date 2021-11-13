10 early Black Friday deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There are three early Black Friday sales that are taking the internet by storm right now. If you’re not shopping all three of them, you’re missing out on some of the best sales of the season. Here they are:
- Amazon’s early Black Friday deals
- Walmart’s early Black Friday sale
- Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals
Each of those early Black Friday 2021 blowouts is packed full of rock-bottom prices on some of the most popular products out there right now. From a shocking discount on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging that Apple just released to up to $1,000 off LG OLED C1 TVs, all the hottest holiday finds are already on sale at Black Friday prices. Of course, not everyone wants to dig through all those deals to find the best of the best. Lucky for you, we’re here to do it for you!
Saturday’s best deals
We’ve rounded up 10 particularly amazing deals for you to check out on Saturday. Don’t miss these incredible sales or you’ll be kicking yourself!
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $189.99 even though they’re BRAND NEW!
- Plus, save up to $70 on other AirPods models
- You can get the #1 most popular air fryer of the season — the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 — for only $89.99 instead of $120!
- Save up to 39% off laundry detergent from Tide, All, and more, for one day only
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs just hit an all-time low price of $5.72 each at Amazon
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are down to an all-time low of $12 each
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $12.74
- An incredible bundle deal gets you an Echo Dot and a Sengled color smart bulb for just $24.99!
- Apple’s new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad is out of stock almost everywhere — but it’s discounted at Amazon!
- Re-up your hand sanitizer supply with a MASSIVE sale on Purell
- The best-selling Philips Hue 3-bulb color ambiance kit is back in stock at the lowest price ever
Check out all those great deals down below.New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price:$119.99 Price:$89.99 ($18.37 / Pound) You Save:$30.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$99.99 ($33.33 / Count) You Save:$35.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb List Price:$54.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$29.99 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$16.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Sizes Twin through King List Price:$14.99 Price:$12.74 You Save:$2.25 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.89 You Save:$7.10 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray List Price:$479.00 Price:$449.98 You Save:$29.02 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 39% off laundry detergent from Tide, All, and more Price:$7.19 - $23.24 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 20% off PURELL products Price:$10.19 - $64.52 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.