10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $179 AirPods Pro almost sold out, $40 weighted blanket, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We take our time each and every day to ensure that we guide our readers to the best daily deals online. Today, we think we’ve done a particularly good job. The BGR Deals team has narrowed things down to 10 deals that are particularly impressive on Sunday. Some of them are sellout risks though, like AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of all time. They’ve already slipped to “in stock soon,” which typically indicates a deal will end soon. Hurry up or you’ll be kicking yourself for missing out!
Here are highlights from Sunday’s roundup:
- 🚨 Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to Amazon’s lowest price ever — just $179.99!
- You should also check out deep discounts on every other AirPods model
- TanTan Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa and Google that have 17,000+ 5-star ratings are just $3.74 each with coupon code E6YFMCK4
- Best-selling CGK Unlimited luxury hotel bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews start at just $19.03 in Amazon’s big sale
- The single most popular weighted blanket on Amazon retails for $80 — right now it’s just $39.80!
- You won’t believe how powerful the ASUS Chromebook CX1 11.6″ laptop is, and it’s somehow down to $179.99 today
- The #1 best-selling Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale at Amazon for just $199, matching 2021’s best price
- Get a massive discount that slashes the most popular Black+Decker MAX cordless drill out there to just $49 instead of $100
- The Echo Auto costs $50 new, but you can add hands-free Alexa to your car today for just $19.99 with Amazon’s refurb deal
- The brand new YABER V10 portable home theater projector has a crazy $100 launch coupon that slashes it to just $190.99
- The white-hot TCL Alto 3 TV soundbar is down to just $49.99
