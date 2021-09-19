10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $179 AirPods Pro almost sold out, $40 weighted blanket, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We take our time each and every day to ensure that we guide our readers to the best daily deals online. Today, we think we’ve done a particularly good job. The BGR Deals team has narrowed things down to 10 deals that are particularly impressive on Sunday. Some of them are sellout risks though, like AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of all time. They’ve already slipped to “in stock soon,” which typically indicates a deal will end soon. Hurry up or you’ll be kicking yourself for missing out!

Here are highlights from Sunday’s roundup:

These are all fantastic deals and they’re all likely to vanish before you know it. Don’t miss out!

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TanTan Smart Plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant (4 Pack) List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Coupon Code: E6YFMCK4 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $44.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $17.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads List Price: $49.80 Price: $39.80 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM List Price: $229.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $50.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.95 You Save: $59.05 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price: $99.00 Price: $49.00 You Save: $50.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $44.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $25.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price: $290.99 Price: $190.99 You Save: $100.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel 80W Dolby Digital Sound Bar with Bluetooth Price: $59.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.