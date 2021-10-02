10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday (including free money from Amazon!)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We cut through all the clutter on Saturday to show you 10 of the best deals you’ll find anywhere online. And in today’s roundup, there’s a special surprise! Deals that get you free money from Amazon are few and far between. But today, an awesome one popped up that you need to see. First-time reloaders can get a FREE $12 Amazon credit when they add $100 to their accounts using Amazon Reload. Who on Earth would refuse free money?!
Saturday’s deal roundup
Here are today’s best bargains:
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — more details here
- The top-selling Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for just $69.99 instead of $130!
- HUGE one-day smart home sale: Check out dozens of deals on GE smart light bulbs and smart plugs
- AirPods Pro are $52 off and you’ll find deep discounts up to $60 off every other AirPods model
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for just $3.82 each — and they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant!
- Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight with color night vision (it’s so crazy!) has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- Apple’s brand new 2021 iPad with a 10.2-inch display just got its first-ever discount at Amazon
- The 6-quart Ultrean XL 8-in-1 air fryer oven has a huge discount that slashes it from $110 to $59.49, a new 2021-low!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress pillow topper turns any bed into a dream — get one at 2021’s lowest price
- Get Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 face masks for only $0.67 each!
Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Spend $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$60.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 75% on GE Smart Bulbs and Smart Plugs Price:$3.25–$44.78 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price:$17.99 Price:$15.29 ($3.82 / Count) You Save:$2.70 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission WYZE Cam v3 Spotlight with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price:$109.99 Price:$59.49 You Save:$50.50 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HALIDODO Individually Wrapped, 60 Packs KN95 Face Mask, 5-Ply Breathable Comfortable Safety Mas… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.98 ($0.67 / Count) You Save:$10.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
