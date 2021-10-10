10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Early Black Friday sales at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You seriously won’t believe all the amazing early Black Friday sales that are already happening right now. Has anyone told these retailers that it’s only October, not November? We hope they never figure it out because shoppers are saving untold thousands of dollars with all these incredible discounts.

You definitely need to check out Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals and the huge Target early Black Friday sale. There are so many incredible deals to be found! On top of that, Amazon’s epic daily deals page is packed with unbelievable new bargains every single day. Highlights include AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at the lowest prices of the year, Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper with 40,000 5-star reviews for only $35.96, crazy early Black Friday TV deals starting at just $119.99, and more.

Oh, and did we mention that Amazon is giving away FREE MONEY! There are actually two different promotions you need to take advantage of. One promo gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 (you can send it to yourself!). The second deal scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your account with Amazon Reload. There are caveats with both offers though, and you can read about them below.

Sunday’s deal roundup

We’ve got 10 particularly incredible deals for you to check out on Sunday:

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

WYZE Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, W… List Price: $35.98 Price: $30.39 You Save: $5.59 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price: $52.96 Price: $47.37 You Save: $5.59 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $39.95 Price: $35.96 You Save: $3.99 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling… List Price: $47.97 Price: $35.97 You Save: $12.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, 8 Quart Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $119.95 You Save: $80.04 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.… List Price: $21.97 Price: $17.97 You Save: $4.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

