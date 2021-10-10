10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Early Black Friday sales at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
You seriously won’t believe all the amazing early Black Friday sales that are already happening right now. Has anyone told these retailers that it’s only October, not November? We hope they never figure it out because shoppers are saving untold thousands of dollars with all these incredible discounts.
You definitely need to check out Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals and the huge Target early Black Friday sale. There are so many incredible deals to be found! On top of that, Amazon’s epic daily deals page is packed with unbelievable new bargains every single day. Highlights include AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 at the lowest prices of the year, Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper with 40,000 5-star reviews for only $35.96, crazy early Black Friday TV deals starting at just $119.99, and more.
Oh, and did we mention that Amazon is giving away FREE MONEY! There are actually two different promotions you need to take advantage of. One promo gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 (you can send it to yourself!). The second deal scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your account with Amazon Reload. There are caveats with both offers though, and you can read about them below.
Sunday’s deal roundup
We’ve got 10 particularly incredible deals for you to check out on Sunday:
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $35.96
- Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- Discounts on the regular Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision are even rarer, but it’s 16% off right now!
- Get Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price of $179 from Amazon 🤯
- AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case at also at an all-time low of $129, plus every other AirPods model is discounted too!
- The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is down to $119.99 from $200 — that’s crazy!
- Score a Toshiba 32-inch smart Fire TV for just $149.99 or a just-released Insignia 55-inch F50 4K Fire TV for $449.99 instead of $650
- Get Wi-Fi smart plugs with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for just $4.49 each — and they work with both Alexa and Google Assistant!
