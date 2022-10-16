10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Huge iPad sale, $4 smart plugs, Ring Video Doorbells, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Amazon forgot to end some of its best Prime Early Access Sale deals, and we rounded them up to show you. But on Sunday, there are some fantastic new deals we want our readers to see. For example, Apple’s iPad just dropped down to its lowest price of all time!
Here, we’ll show you the 10 best deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our top 10 favorites.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starting at $269 (lowest price ever!), insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods 2 for only $89.99, deep discounts on Ring Video Doorbells, best-selling Amysen smart plugs for just $4.25 each, a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 that slashes it to $349 (lowest price ever!) the Roomba 694 for just $199, and more.
Plus, there are so many more sales on Apple devices today. Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Apple deals in October 2022.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon is running a big one-day sale on CLUCI bags
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $13.50 each instead of $30!
- BONUS DEAL: Also, get Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets for $23.79 instead of $60!
- The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale starting at $269, which is the lowest price ever!
- Apple AirPods 2 are down to $89.99, the lowest price of 2022
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are down to a 2022-low of $169.99 and AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $70 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $4.25 each
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $139.99
- BONUS DEAL: You can also upgrade to the newer Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $159.99 instead of $200
- The brand new Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at an all-time low price of $349 (see more Apple Watch Series 8 price discounts)
- Get the Echo Show 8 + 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $54.99 instead of $164!
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Get the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for only $199
- BONUS DEALS: Save $200 on the Roomba j7 or j7+
- The hot new MacBook Air with M2 chip is $150 off
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$269 You Save:$60.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band… List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$163.93 Price:$54.99 You Save:$108.94 (66%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with added security features and a sleek design (existing d… List Price:$169.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$30.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$74.01 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD… List Price:$1,199.00 Price:$1,099.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission CLUCI Backpack Purse for Women Fashion Leather Designer Travel Large Ladies Shoulder Bags with… List Price:$59.99 Price:$37.59 You Save:$22.40 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
