10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Casper mattresses, TCL smartphones, Sony headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Savvy shoppers know that incredible Black Friday deals are already here even though Black Friday 2021 isn’t for another three weeks. Every big retailer out there started their big Black Friday 2021 sales early in 2021. What you might not know, however, is that many of the hottest products out there are expected to be available in short supply this year. All those supply chain issues add up, and you might have trouble finding what you’re looking for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
In other words, now is the time to start your holiday shopping. Especially since Black Friday deals are already here for so many best-selling products!
You can find so many amazing sales in the Amazon Early Black Friday Deals event. Plus, new deals pop up every day in Amazon’s big sale. Additionally, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale has begun and there are a bunch of incredible deals to be found. Examples include a 55-inch Roku 4K smart TV for just $228 and a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $179!!
Sunday’s best deals
Definitely check out those great sales before they sell out. If you want to see the best of the best, however, our top 10 deals of the day are listed below.
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $189.99 even though they’re BRAND NEW!
- Plus, get AirPods 2 for $114.99 or AirPods 2 with wireless charging for $129.98
- Casper’s huge Black Friday sale has begun with 15% off Casper mattresses and 20% off bundles!
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to an all-time low price of only $99!
- Amazon’s big Black Friday blowout on Sony noise cancelling headphones has begun with prices starting at $78
- Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are the best of the best, of course, and they’re down to an all-time low of $248!
- For one day only, save up to 30% on unlocked TCL headphones with prices from just $132.99
- Get the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99
- Also of note, the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit is down to $139
- The #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit hit its Black Friday price of just $59!
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- You can also save $150 off the brand new Roomba j7 and j7+ — they’ve never been discounted before!
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- Or, get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
- Want something in the middle? Upgrade to an Insignia F30 58-inch 4K Fire TV for $349.99 instead of $580!
