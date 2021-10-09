10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free money from Amazon, early Black Friday sales, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The weekend is finally here, which is great. Even more importantly, however, early Black Friday sales are in full swing right now. Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals are fantastic this year. On top of that, Amazon’s epic daily deals page is packed with unbelievable new bargains every single day. Today, however, we’re going to narrow things down to 10 amazing deals you definitely need to check out on Saturday.
Before we get to the main list, we need to highlight two deals, in particular. That’s because Amazon is giving away FREE MONEY! One promo gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a $50 gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21. The second deal scores you a $12 credit when you add $100 to your account with Amazon Reload. There are caveats with both offers though, and you can read about them below.
Saturday’s deal roundup
Here are the 10 deals we want you to check out today:
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Get Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price of $179 from Amazon 🤯
- AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case at also at an all-time low of $129, and every other AirPods model is discounted too!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $35.96
- A massive one-day sale slashes Flexispot standing desk converters to as little as $59.99 and Flexispot electric standing desks to $174.99 and up
- Addlon 48-foot outdoor string lights are normally $70 — today, they’re $33.99!
- Pick up the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $49.99 instead of $70
- The best-selling Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $219 instead of $500
- An unreal deal gets you a MASSIVE Sony X80J 75-Inch 4K Smart TV for just $1,049.99
- It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart TV is only $119.99 right now
