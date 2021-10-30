10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Bargain hunters know that Black Friday 2021 basically begins this weekend. Sure, the actual date is November 26, but Black Friday is a month-long event this year! That means there are already so many incredible deals out there for you to take advantage of. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite ones.
Saturday’s best deals
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40 per pair
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to $3.75 each when you clip the Amazon coupon
- FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Amazon has a top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $45.55 instead of $60
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft queen sheets with a whopping 216,000+ 5-star reviews for just $19.99
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging got their first-ever discount at Amazon!
- Get this best-selling mattress topper with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $36.95
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99 with coupon code ADDFTV21!
- This is a limited-time deal and you can see the details here
- One day only: Save big on tool sets from Crescent, GEARWRENCH, and more
Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$39.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$16.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Plug A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price:$48.44 Price:$45.44 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price:$39.95 Price:$36.95 You Save:$3.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$219.99 You Save:$29.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$5.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 22% off select LG OLED C1 TVs Price:$1,096.99–$4,996.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Up to 38% off Tool Sets from Crescent, GEARWRENCH and more Price:$22.39–$97.61 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
