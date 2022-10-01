10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Early Prime Day deals, $3 smart plugs, Halloween costumes, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale is right around the corner, but apparently, the retailer simply couldn’t wait. Starting on Saturday, October 1, Amazon kicked off so many early deals that you can get right now!
Read our roundup to see some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now. On top of that, we’ve got some more great sales for you to check out here.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include deep discounts on Apple AirPods like $69 off AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, an Echo Dot + 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for $17.99, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $3.49 each, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, a huge Ring Video Doorbell sale with prices from $69.99, and more.
Last but not least, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on BN LINK smart home devices, only on Saturday
- Amazon has a huge AirPods sale including AirPods Pro for just $179.98!
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for the first time ever
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $120 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.59 each
- Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50!
- BONUS DEALS: Also, the Fire TV Stick is 50% off at $19.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99
- Ring Video Doorbells are on sale with deals starting at only $69.99
- Get the Echo Dot with 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for only $17.99!
- BONUS DEAL: Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Get a best-selling $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for only $89.99 in this awesome Best Buy sale
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our earlier coverage to see more of the best laptop deals online
- You’ll find 5 full pages of deals in the huge Amazon Halloween costume sale
- Apple Watch Series 8 was just released and it’s already up to $50 off on Amazon!
- BONUS DEALS: See all the best Apple Watch deals available now
- Save up to $500 off stunning new LG C2 evo OLED TVs
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$13.97 You Save:$6.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price:$63.98 Price:$39.99 You Save:$23.99 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ring Video Doorbell – 2020 release – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installati… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$1,996.99 Price:$1,796.99 You Save:$200.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP - 11.6-Inch Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB /32GB Price:Was $260, Now $90 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case w/ Midn… List Price:$699.00 Price:$659.00 You Save:$40.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BN-LINK Smart Dimmer Plug, WiFi Outdoor Dimmer for String Lights, LED, Filament, Halogen lamp,… List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume 4T List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.60 You Save:$23.39 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
