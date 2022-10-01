10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Early Prime Day deals, $3 smart plugs, Halloween costumes, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale is right around the corner, but apparently, the retailer simply couldn’t wait. Starting on Saturday, October 1, Amazon kicked off so many early deals that you can get right now!

Read our roundup to see some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now. On top of that, we’ve got some more great sales for you to check out here.

Highlights in today’s roundup include deep discounts on Apple AirPods like $69 off AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, an Echo Dot + 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for $17.99, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $3.49 each, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, a huge Ring Video Doorbell sale with prices from $69.99, and more.

Last but not least, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.98 You Save: $69.02 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $13.97 You Save: $6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price: $63.98 Price: $39.99 You Save: $23.99 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell – 2020 release – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installati… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,996.99 Price: $1,796.99 You Save: $200.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP - 11.6-Inch Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB /32GB Price: Was $260, Now $90 Buy Now Available from a partner

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case w/ Midn… List Price: $699.00 Price: $659.00 You Save: $40.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BN-LINK Smart Dimmer Plug, WiFi Outdoor Dimmer for String Lights, LED, Filament, Halogen lamp,… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Toddler Fire Breathing Dragon Costume 4T List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.60 You Save: $23.39 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

