10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $89 AirPods, Beckham pillows, $50 off Apple Watch S8, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. Oops! We rounded them up in that guide, but there are also some other great deals we want to highlight this weekend.
Here, we’ll show you the 10 best deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our top 10 favorites.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods 2 for only $89.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 instead of $50, a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 that slashes it to $349 (lowest price ever!) the Roomba 694 for just $199, Apple’s $179 Apple TV 4K for $109.99, and more.
There are also so many more sales on Apple devices today. Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Apple deals in October 2022.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save 33% off luxurious Mayfair Linen 800 thread count bed sheets
- BONUS DEAL: Or, get Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets for $23.79 instead of $60!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $13.50 each instead of $30!
- Apple AirPods 2 are down to $89.99, the lowest price of 2022
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are down to a 2022-low of $169.99 and AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $70 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- The brand new Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale at an all-time low price of $349 (see more Apple Watch Series 8 price discounts)
- Get the Echo Show 8 + 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $54.99 instead of $164!
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50
- Apple’s $179 Apple TV 4K is on sale for just $109.99, matching the lowest price ever
- Get the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for only $199
- BONUS DEALS: Save $200 on the Roomba j7 or j7+
- The hot new MacBook Air with M2 chip is $150 off
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $4.25 each
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$18.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band… List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$163.93 Price:$54.99 You Save:$108.94 (66%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) List Price:$179.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.01 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$75.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD… List Price:$1,199.00 Price:$1,099.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mayfair Linen 800-Thread-Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheets - Hotel Style Egyptian Feel White King S… List Price:$89.99 Price:$60.74 You Save:$29.25 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
