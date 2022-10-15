Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $89 AirPods, Beckham pillows, $50 off Apple Watch S8, more

HomeDealsNews
Maren Estrada
October 15th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. Oops! We rounded them up in that guide, but there are also some other great deals we want to highlight this weekend.

Here, we’ll show you the 10 best deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our top 10 favorites.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s massive Christmas 2022 gift guide! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… $13.50 Each Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $89.99 Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w… $50 Off Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest… 40% Off
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights in today’s roundup include insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, AirPods 2 for only $89.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99 instead of $50, a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8 that slashes it to $349 (lowest price ever!) the Roomba 694 for just $199, Apple’s $179 Apple TV 4K for $109.99, and more.

There are also so many more sales on Apple devices today. Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Apple deals in October 2022.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$18.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band… List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price:$163.93 Price:$54.99 You Save:$108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) List Price:$179.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.01 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$75.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD… List Price:$1,199.00 Price:$1,099.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mayfair Linen 800-Thread-Count 100% Pure Cotton Sheets - Hotel Style Egyptian Feel White King S… List Price:$89.99 Price:$60.74 You Save:$29.25 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

More Deals

Latest News