Tesla has released its production and delivery results for both the fourth quarter and the total for 2023, and the company has broken yet another delivery record. And that’s not even considering the ramp-up of the Cybertruck as we move into 2024.

In a press release, Tesla announced that it had beaten its delivery estimates for Q4, producing over 494,000 vehicles and delivering over 484,000 of those. The company also confirmed that it produced and delivered over 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, beating estimates.

In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles. In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38% YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35% YoY to 1.85 million. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.

Tesla’s full lineup of cars. Image source: Tesla

In Q4 2023, Tesla produced over 476,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 18,000 of its other models. Of those, it delivered over 461,000 of the Model 3 and Model Y and over 22,000 of the other models, showing that demand outpaced production for the Model S and Model X. You can see the breakdown of Q4 2023 production and deliveries below:

Q4 2023

Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model 3/Y 476,777 461,538 2% Other Models 18,212 22,969 3% Total 494,989 484,507 2%

For the whole year, Tesla produced almost 1.8 million Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and delivered over 1.7 million of them. For its other models, like the Model S and Model X, the company produced over 70,000 vehicles and delivered almost 69,000 of those. You can check out the full breakdown of 2023 production and deliveries below:

2023

Production Deliveries Model 3/Y 1,775,159 1,739,707 Other Models 70,826 68,874 Total 1,845,985 1,808,581

The announcement comes a week after rumors sprouted that the Model Y is set to get a major design refresh next year. According to the report, the new version of the Model Y — in comparison to the small design refresh that occurred back in 2022 — will feature “much more obvious exterior and interior changes.”

The 2024 version of the Model Y will have much more obvious exterior and interior changes than the most-recent update in October, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting, the people said, declining to elaborate. The first batch of the newest Model Ys will be made from the second phase of Tesla’s Shanghai facility, which will suspend production for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, one of the people said. More adjustments will have to be made prior to mass production, they added.

Image source: Tesla

If the Model Y does get this major update, 2024 is gearing up to be a big year for Tesla. Not only is the company rumored to refresh the Model Y, but there are rumors that it is beginning to build out the new version of the Model 3 in its Fremont plant — meaning that the huge redesign of the Model 3 that was unveiled months ago could finally be coming to the United States this year.

The new Model 3, or Project Highland as it was codenamed, got an overhaul to the front design on both the hood, grill, and lights. The headlights are also noticeably sleeker, giving off a more aggressive design. The back seat now has its own display for entertainment and climate control, the front seats are now ventilated with both heating and cooling options, the interior lighting is now able to be customized, and the rear trunk has gotten large for more storage.

This year is also when production of the Cybertruck, which Tesla officially launched at the end of November 2023, is expected to ramp up. A report from October expects production of the electric truck to jump from just a couple hundred in 2023 to 100,000–120,000 in 2024.

Happy New Year! Let’s see how things shake out over the next 12 months.