The Cybertruck is finally here! Yesterday, Tesla held its long-awaited delivery event, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, fresh off his X interview where he told fleeing advertisers to go fudge themselves, handed off the first ten vehicles to customers.

While the event itself only lasted less than a half hour, some of the things that Tesla showed off at the event — as well as some of the things it announced afterward — were either interesting or downright weird. I’ve put together a list of all of the goofy things that Tesla announced surrounding the Cybertruck delivery event. Have fun!

The bullet test video

We’ve seen some random videos pop up on the internet leading up to the release of the Cybertruck, but now we have an official “Cybertruck Bullet Test” video from Tesla itself. Why would you need to have a bulletproof truck? I don’t want to know, but I’ll still watch the company take a shotgun to the “1.8mm Thick Stainless Super Alloy” side door for the heck of it.

Faster than a 911 while towing a 911

To show off just how fast and powerful the Cybertruck is, the company showed off a video where it put the truck up against the beloved Porsche 911….with a twist. Not only did the Cybertruck beat the Porsche 911 with its “0-60mph in just 2.6s,” but it did it while towing a whole Porsche 911.

That’s a crazy feat, and a weird but awesome way to show off just how much of a beast the Cybertruck can be if you spec it out. Coincidentally, that version of the Cybertruck is called the “Cyberbeast.”

Cybertruck for Kids

Not only did Tesla release the Cybertruck yesterday, but it also released the Cybertruck for Kids, a miniature version of the Cybertruck that puts the Barbie mobile to shame. The truck can fit two kids, runs on electric (of course), and can reach a top speed of 10 miles per hour with up to 12 miles of range.

Now available (for kids) on earth. Our all-electric, Cybertruck for Kids four-wheel ride-on toy is inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design and features an adjustable seat, rear-wheel drive and electric braking and led head lights and tail lights. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 12 miles of range and a 500w motor with a top speed of 10 mph, Cybertruck for Kids seats two comfortably, and is suitable for drivers 6-12 years old.

The Cybertruck for Kids costs $1,500 and, unfortunately for some, is already sold out. However, Tesla says you can sign up to receive an email if it comes back in stock.

The OMFG Decal

If you remember when Tesla originally announced the Cybertruck, Elon Musk tried to show off its new “Armor Glass.” At the event, Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen famously threw a steel ball and preceded to shatter the crap out of the side window. If you forget, feel free to relive that hilarious moment below:

Thankfully, Tesla is being a good sport about the mishap and is actually releasing a decal for the rear window it is calling the “OMFG Decal.” The decal recreates the shattered window from the unveiling event — if you want that sort of thing on your new truck.

Inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event, this limited-edition window decal celebrates the moment that made us go ‘OMFG’.

The OMFG Decal is available now for $55. Now you just need to spend another $60,000 to have the truck window to attach it to.

There will be more

There are sure to be all kinds of strange videos and products in the future about the Cybertruck, and I personally can’t wait. Automakers need to get more weird and Tesla is doing a great job leaning into the weirdness. If only they got as weird as Toyota and the Tacoma’s new removable center speaker.