The Tesla Model 3 got a major redesign back in September, so naturally, everyone started wondering when the company would turn its eyes to the Model Y. According to a new report, that redesign might be coming sooner than anyone would have thought.

As reported by Bloomberg, Tesla is planning a major redesign for the Model Y that could be unveiled as soon as early next year. According to the report, the company is “currently conducting preparation work in China for its refreshed Model Y sport utility vehicle and mass production may start as soon as mid-2024.”

While the Model Y received a very small update this year, this update coming in 2024 will feature “much more obvious exterior and interior changes.” No other details are known at this time, and the outlet said that “a representative for Tesla in China declined to comment.”

The 2024 version of the Model Y will have much more obvious exterior and interior changes than the most-recent update in October, which added a new wheel design and ambient lighting, the people said, declining to elaborate. The first batch of the newest Model Ys will be made from the second phase of Tesla’s Shanghai facility, which will suspend production for around a week during the New Year holiday for a partial upgrade, one of the people said. More adjustments will have to be made prior to mass production, they added.

The report comes a few months after the company officially unveiled project “Highland,” a major design update to the Model 3 after it languished without a notable refresh for about six years. The new version of the Model 3 got an overhaul to the front design on both the hood, grill, and lights. The headlights are also noticeably sleeker, giving off a more aggressive design.

Image source: Tesla

The back seat now has its own display for entertainment and climate control, the front seats are now ventilated with both heating and cooling options, the interior lighting is now able to be customized, and the rear trunk has gotten large for more storage.

Here’s the full list of features in the new Model 3, provided by Electrek:

A new rear 8-inch touchscreen, giving rear seat passengers climate controls and entertainment

Deleted stalks on the steering column, much as in the Model S and X, with the gear selector now on the touchscreen and turn signal buttons on the left side of the steering wheel

Ventilated front seats, which can be controlled from outside the vehicle through Tesla’s phone app, heating or cooling them up before you get in the car

Cushier rear seats (now perforated, but not ventilated like the front seats)

The sound system has been upped to 17 speakers (from 14)

Improved bluetooth microphone performance

Improved wi-fi and bluetooth for better connectivity to routers and phone keys

A quieter interior than on the original Model 3, due to several changes to aerodynamics and materials

Customizable interior ambient lighting

Larger rear trunk, up to 594 liters from 561

The new version of the Model is launched in both Europe and Asia in October. It’s still unclear when the refreshed model will launch in the United States. One vehicle that did come to the United States this year is the Cybertruck, which officially launched in the country back in November.