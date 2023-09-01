Tesla unveiled a major Model 3 update and there’s a lot going on here

We’ve been waiting for Tesla to update the Model 3 for a while. The “Highland” project rumors have been swirling faster over the last few months and, thankfully, we finally have our first look at it.

Tesla has officially unveiled its update to the Model 3, and there’s a lot more here than was initially rumored. In addition to the expected updates to the front-end design, there are also a number of changes happening to the interior that, somehow, escaped the rumor mill.

Let’s start on the outside. As you can see, the new version of the Model 3 got an overhaul to the front design on both the hood, grill, and lights. As with any time that a car company changes the design, it’ll be sure that some will prefer the old design. The headlights are noticeably sleeker, giving off a more aggressive design. I’m personally a fan!

While the changes on the exterior were expected, there are also a ton of changes to the interior that weren’t. The back seat now has its own display for entertainment and climate control, the front seats are now ventilated with both heating and cooling options, the interior lighting is now able to be customized, and the rear trunk has gotten large for more storage.

Electrek put together a full list of the changes:

A new rear 8-inch touchscreen, giving rear seat passengers climate controls and entertainment

Deleted stalks on the steering column, much as in the Model S and X, with the gear selector now on the touchscreen and turn signal buttons on the left side of the steering wheel

Ventilated front seats, which can be controlled from outside the vehicle through Tesla’s phone app, heating or cooling them up before you get in the car

Cushier rear seats (now perforated, but not ventilated like the front seats)

The sound system has been upped to 17 speakers (from 14)

Improved bluetooth microphone performance

Improved wi-fi and bluetooth for better connectivity to routers and phone keys

A quieter interior than on the original Model 3, due to several changes to aerodynamics and materials

Customizable interior ambient lighting

Larger rear trunk, up to 594 liters from 561

You can check out all of the changes in a quick fashion in a video posted by the Tesla Asia account on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

The new version of the Model is launching first in select markets in both Europe and Asia and deliveries will begin in October. According to the report, Tesla says that the redesigned Model 3 “will have longer range, rated at 344 miles WLTP for the SR RWD version, and 421 miles WLTP for the LR, both with 18″ aero wheels. These numbers are an 11-12% improvement from WLTP ratings for the current Model 3.”

The company has not yet said when it will be available to order in North America, so we’ll all have to wait to find out when we can get our hands on the redesign. It’s also unclear if the redesign will have any impact on the prices of existing inventory, but I hope that those who are okay with forgoing the new version can grab some savings on the existing Model 3.

Techtember is off to a great start!