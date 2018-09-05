Exclusive: Apple’s most exciting new phone of 2018 will be the iPhone XS Max

With just a week to go until Apple announces the next wave of iPhone models, there’s not much left for us to figure out. We’ve seen what all three phone look like, we know that the design of the iPhone X will be carried over, and we even know that the 5.8-inch OLED model will be called the iPhone XS. Other than the specifications, the only major revelations are the names of the other models, and we think we might know at least one.

Let’s start with something we’re very confident about: Apple is ditching the ‘Plus’ branding in 2018. There will not be an iPhone X Plus, nor will there be an iPhone XS Plus. Multiple sources have confirmed this with us, and they have also claimed that Apple isn’t considering using ‘Pro’ for the premium model either.

We have heard from two sources that Apple will use an entirely new name for its 6.5-inch OLED model: iPhone XS Max. While Apple has experimented with naming conventions outside of a single number or that number followed by ‘Plus,’ this would obviously break with tradition in a meaningful way. Whether it represents any changes in the actual specifications or features of the phone remains to be seen, but we will know for sure soon enough.

In addition to the iPhone XS Max, Apple is also expected to announce the 5.8-inch iPhone XS (which will be the direct sequel to the iPhone X) and a 6.1-inch LCD model that is expected to have a cheaper price tag. The special event will take place on September 12th at 10:00 AM ET in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.