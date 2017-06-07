Here’s one iOS 11 review that’s actually worth checking out

Apple earlier this week unveiled iOS 11, its next major mobile operating system. iOS 11 comes with a bunch of exciting new features, with the iPad version of the operating system receiving a massive revision. But that’s not to say the iOS 11 build for iPhone is boring, because that would be far from the truth. iOS 11 brings more than just refinements and improvements.

We already showed you what’s new in iOS 11, in pictures and videos, and what’s changed compared to iOS 10. But that barely scrapes the surface. If you’re not going to install the unstable iOS 11 beta 1 yourself, there’s a thorough early iOS 11 review you should check out.

Yes, it is too early for iOS 11 reviews, especially considering that we’re months away from the final iOS 11 release. It’s likely the operating system contains additional iPhone 8-related features that we haven’t even seen.

But MacStories has a great in-depth write up that explains what iOS 11 is all about, and what it means for the future of the iPhone and iPad. The site came up with a compelling iOS 11 concept in the weeks leading to Apple’s developers event.

MacStories goes over the iPad features first, details some of the brand new apps and tricks that Apple invented for the tablet, and then explains the redesigns and improvements coming to all iOS devices with iOS 11. The review also goes over the new developer resources that Apple unveiled on stage at the event that should reshape the future of the iPhone — that’s ARKit and Core ML.

If you want to install iOS 11 beta 1 yourself right now, you can do so by following these instructions.