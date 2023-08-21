YouTube Music embraces AI songs, but there will be rules you need to know

BGR has reported how AI in music can be impressive, such as Paul McCartney singing John Lennon’s songs and vice-versa. However, with AI music flooding social media, YouTube Music has announced how it will approach these generative AI songs more responsibly.

In a blog post, the company’s CEO, Neal Mohan, announced that YouTube Music is adding three fundamental AI principles to “enhance music’s unique creative expression while also protecting music artists and the integrity of their work.”

Mohan says that in 2023, there have been more than 1.7 billion views of videos related to generative AI tools on YouTube. With that, the company wants to embrace it responsibly with its music partners. That said, Google announced YouTube’s Music AI Incubator, which, in partnership with Universal Music Group, will help the “music industry to empower creativity in a way that enhances our joint pursuit of responsible innovation.”

This incubator will include key names of the music industry, such as Anitta, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, Juanes, Max Richter, Ryab Tedderm, and more, to help gather insights on generative AI experiments and research that are being developed at YouTube.

In addition, YouTube will double down on appropriate protections while unlocking opportunities for music partners who decide to participate in this new AI era. “We’ll continue to invest in the AI-powered technology that helps us protect our community of viewers, creators, artists, and songwriters – from Content ID to policies and detection and enforcement systems that keep our platform safe behind the scenes.”

Lastly, YouTube says it has built an industry-leading trust and safety organization and content policies, and now it will scale those to meet the challenges of AI:

We spent years investing in the policies and trust and safety teams that help protect the YouTube community, and we’re also applying these safeguards to AI-generated content. One example is our policies prohibiting certain technically manipulated content. (…) But now, the limitless potential of generative AI demands a thoughtful approach that maps to the expansive boundaries of creative expression.”

That said, this is just the beginning of how YouTube plans to implement those technologies and add monetization opportunities and new policies.

BGR will keep updating on YouTube’s AI initiatives and how it’s changing the music industry. Below, you can watch ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus’ interview about AI in music and his take on this new way to create songs.