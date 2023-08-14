Will Apple release a new Mac Pro? Top Apple leaker isn’t that sure

During the WWDC 2023, Apple announced the new Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra processor. While this product’s release was uncertain due to several drawbacks during production, Apple decided to unveil it with the same design as its 2019 predecessor but without some key functions, such as RAM upgradeability.

Now, in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks about the future of the M3 chips – which could have an impressive spec bump – but states that not all Macs would be upgraded, as an M3 Ultra Mac Pro might never come to life.

When talking about the base and top configurations of this chip (32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores for the base model and 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores for the top model), Gurman suggests that Apple might not release a new Mac Pro, as he refers to this product as “if Apple continues making those.” That said, the Mac Studio could become the ultimate Mac for professionals.

Since the Mac Pro doesn’t offer upgradeable RAM, CPU, or GPU, the only reason to buy this computer instead of an M2 Ultra Mac Studio right now is the possibility to install many different PCIe slots. But even with this difference, most customers have opted to buy the new Mac Studio instead putting their money on this other product.

Apple might say no to the Mac Pro but yes to more powerful chips

In this Power On newsletter, Gurman details the different processors Apple is working on for the upcoming Mac models. They are:

M3 : For base-model MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. It would feature eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

: For base-model MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac. It would feature eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. M3 Pro: For high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini. It would feature 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores for the base model and 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores for the top model.

For high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini. It would feature 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores for the base model and 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores for the top model. M3 Max: For high-end MacBook Pro and Mac Studio. It would feature 16 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores for the base model and 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores for the top model.

For high-end MacBook Pro and Mac Studio. It would feature 16 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores for the base model and 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores for the top model. M3 Ultra: For Mac Studio and maybe Mac Pro. It would feature 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores for the base model and 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores for the top model.

