Why iPhone 16E is a brilliant name for the iPhone SE 4

We’re a few months away from Apple’s next key iPhone launch, the iPhone SE 4, which should be unveiled sometime in the early spring. I’ve been looking forward to the new model since it became clear that Apple would indeed replace the tired old iPhone SE 3 with a more modern version. By that, we saw plenty of rumors from separate trusted sources that mentioned the mid-range iPhone’s imminent arrival.

As I explained recently, the iPhone SE 4’s design, specs, and starting price point can make the handset an incredible value. Then, a new rumor made me realize the one thing missing from the package was the name. Apple will reportedly use a new iPhone 16E name for the iPhone SE 4, and I think that’s a very smart move that might make the device even more appealing to some crowds.

When they were first launched, the first iPhone SE models sold better than mid-range Android rivals. They had the most recent Apple chips and features but were packaged in older designs. However, the iPhone SE 3 isn’t really a good value anymore in 2025. It’s got a small screen and outdated hardware that can’t support Apple Intelligence.

All rumors point to Apple using the same strategy for the iPhone 16E. The phone will feature an older iPhone design. It won’t be the iPhone 8 chassis that the iPhone SE 3 uses, but the newer iPhone 14 form factor. That means the iPhone 16E will get an all-screen display with a Face ID notch at the top.

The real upgrades concern the phone’s components. The iPhone 16E should pack the same A18 chip as the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, paired with 8GB of RAM. That’s a massive upgrade over the iPhone SE 3, ensuring the iPhone 16E can run the Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18. The phone will likely also support new Apple AI features in iOS 19 and other future releases.

Apple’s need to bring Apple Intelligence support to all its products is what ensures the iPhone 16E will have access to Apple’s latest chip and memory bump. This upgrade also makes the iPhone 16E more compelling than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models that Apple still sells. Neither can run Apple Intelligence, and they’ll cost more than the iPhone 16E’s rumored $499 price.

With all that in mind, the iPhone 16E would be ill-served by a name like “iPhone SE.” It’s so much more capable and powerful than earlier SE models ever were.

On top of that, a name like iPhone 16E tells buyers this device is part of the same iPhone 16 generation. It’ll have a single-lens camera on the back instead of the two on the non-Pro models and lack a Dynamic Island notch, but it’ll feature the same high-end specs as the regular iPhone 16.

Longtime iPhone users like me already understand why the iPhone SE 4 can be so appealing. But buyers who aren’t necessarily on top of the most recent iPhone developments would not. Calling it the iPhone 16E fixes that problem. The name would imply the phone is new rather than some SE version from the past.

Nothing is confirmed, but the iPhone 16E moniker makes plenty of sense to me. Also, the more I think about it, the iPhone SE name should be retired for good. Instead, Apple could add iPhone E variants to its lineup every few years moving forward.