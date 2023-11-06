When will Apple release new iPad models?

For the first time since Steve Jobs introduced the original iPad in 2010, it seems 2023 will be the first year we won’t have any new models unveiled. That said, reports suggest Cupertino will update all of its tablets in 2024, with Bloomberg being the latest publication to weigh in.

Here’s when and what to expect from each of the new iPads coming in 2024:

iPad 11: After a major tenth update in 2022, Apple might focus on a small upgrade for this upcoming model. Besides the A15 Bionic chip, Cupertino could add new colors and improve the cameras with newer versions of Smart HDR or Photonic Engine. It’s important to note that this tablet still doesn’t feature a fully laminated display or fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Its release date is expected for 2024, but it’s unclear if Apple could unveil them during a spring event, WWDC, or an October keynote.

iPad mini 7: This tablet was expected to be unveiled in late 2023 with the A16 Bionic chip, but it turns out Apple might be holding its announcement for 2024. It’s unclear when, but it won’t likely get a major update besides a new processor, colors, and camera improvements.

The stunning display on the Apple iPad Mini 2021. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

iPad Air 6: The main change for this iPad will be the addition of the M2 processors. Some rumors suggest a 12.9-inch model is being developed. Besides new colors, Apple could make a new Magic Keyboard compatible with this product. This tablet could be announced alongside a new iPad Pro version in early 2024. That said, a model with an OLED display could launch by 2026.

M3 iPad Pro: Now that Apple has introduced some Macs with the M3 chip, the company could launch an iPad with this processor by the beginning of 2024. The changes for this tablet could include new accessories, an OLED display, and camera improvements. BGR has a complete guide on what to expect regarding the 2024 iPad Pro.

We’ll keep updating this article as we learn more about Apple’s plans for its upcoming tablets.