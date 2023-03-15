Since Apple released iOS 16, we have had new betas almost every week until the release of iOS 16.3. Then, before the company started testing iOS 16.4, we had more than a month of waiting for the first beta. Fortunately, it was loaded with new features.

As we’re nearing the launch of iOS 16.4 to all users, here are its top features and when to expect its release, which is going to be soon.

iOS 16.4 new features

30+ new emojis: In the fourth major update of iOS 16, Apple is finally adding new emojis. There are 31 new figures available. And, for the first time, no people figures are being added. The highlights include a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors.

Web push notifications: Home Screen web apps can finally send web push notifications, including badges. In addition, third-party browsers can show a user interface for users to add a website to their home screen. This is a long-promise feature that was set to launch during iOS 16 life cycle.

5G Standalone: Another iOS 16.4 feature coming to US users is a new 5G Standalone function. This will help your iPhone deliver faster speeds of up to 3GBps. With beta 1, only T-Mobile supported this feature, but beta 2 brought it to Brazilian carriers Vivo and Tim Brazil. 9to5Mac says 5G SA is also coming for Japanese carrier Softbank.

Apple Music and Apple Podcasts tweaks: For the Music app, iOS 16.4 includes several tweaks. For example, adding a song to the queue no longer brings a full-screen pop-up. The playlists menu also shows the artwork cover in a smaller size. Apple Podcasts, for example, brings changes to the Library, improvements to Up Next, and CarPlay updates.

New Home Architecture: After pulling out the new Home architecture with iOS 16.2, Apple is reenabling it with the latest beta.

When will Apple release iOS 16.4?

BGR sources say iOS 16.4 will be released by the end of March, meaning an RC version could come as soon as next week. Previously, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman already hinted that macOS 13.3 (which will be released alongside iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4) was expected for the spring, which starts next week.

In his report, he said Apple was readying the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, which would launch with this upcoming operating system.