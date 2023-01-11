Apple silicon Mac Pro could launch this spring

New evidence suggests the Apple silicon Mac Pro could be closer to launch than expected. According to a tweet by Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman, the Apple silicon Mac Pros in testing by the Cupertino firm “currently run macOS 13.3. The X.3 macOS release is typically out in spring.”

In a previous report by Gurman, he says this computer will look identical to the 2019 model but lack a key feature from its Intel counterpart: user-upgradeable RAM because the memory will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.

Gurman reports that this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards.

Last year, the journalist said iOS 16.2 would release by mid-December – which he got right – and that iOS 16.3 would launch in the first quarter of this year. That said, macOS 13.3 is still another full beta test cycling to appear, as macOS is currently on version 13.1 and beta version 13.2.

This Mac Pro could see the light of day in a spring event, as Apple usually unveils new Macs around March and April. If that’s the case, the company would have made customers expect a whole year from the day it teased this computer to its actual reveal date.

High-end MacBook Pro models could also be unveiled during this event. A successor of the Pro Display XDR is also in the works, but Gurman doesn’t think Apple will announce it in 2023.

If everything goes right, Apple will announce an event with new Mac hardware and software updates two months from now. After that, there’s WWDC, where we’ll likely see the upcoming Apple Mixed Reality headset.