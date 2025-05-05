We now know Apple’s major iPhone 20 redesign won’t just be a folding screen

While both the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 20 have been rumored for some time, it’s now clear that these are separate products. Initially, it seemed possible that the foldable iPhone could be the major redesign expected for the 20th anniversary of Apple’s iPhone. After all, what better way for Apple to deliver a repeat of Apple’s “iPhone X moment” than with a groundbreaking foldable device? But it appears Cupertino has a different plan. The iPhone Fold and the iPhone 20 will be separate products, if a report from one of the most prolific and accurate Apple analysts is to be believed.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (and several other analysts), Apple aims to launch its first iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026. A year later, the company plans to release the iPhone Fold 2. Kuo was the first to report on this device.

Still, the analyst suggests that the iPhone 20 will be something else entirely. Or at the very least, it won’t be a foldable. Here’s his timeline for the next two years:

2H25: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 1H26: iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e 2H26: iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim

iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim 1H27: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e 2H27: iPhone Foldable 2 (already in development), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (with a larger display than the 18 Slim)

Note that “Slim” is Kuo’s name for what we’ve all been referring to as the new “Air” series.

In addition to Kuo, The Information‘s Wayne Ma recently revealed the first rumored feature of the iPhone 20, which is a true all-screen design. According to Ma, Apple will be able to hide both the Face ID and front-facing camera sensors. For the iPhone 18 Pro, only the Face ID sensors will be hidden, but for the iPhone 20, everything will be concealed.

Interestingly, the first foldable iPhone might drop Face ID in favor of Touch ID, as Apple may not be able to integrate the facial recognition sensor into a folding display.

In short, Apple is gearing up to offer a wide range of iPhones in the coming years: an Air model, a budget-friendly “e” variant, a foldable phone, and a brand-new device to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.