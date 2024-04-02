watchOS 11 might end support for Apple Watch Series 4

With WWDC 2024 fast approaching, we might have discovered which devices will be supported by watchOS 11, Apple Watch’s upcoming operating system. According to the French site iPhoneSoft, Apple might be planning to drop support for the 2018 Apple Watch Series 4.

iPhoneSoft has a good track record of leaking which devices will lose support for Apple’s upcoming operating systems, so it’s interesting that Apple chose to ditch another Apple Watch.

With watchOS 9, Apple dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3 as it was focusing on bigger displays, and the 38mm and 42mm options were too small for the company’s plans. With Apple possibly not supporting the Apple Watch Series 4, this means Cupertino would now focus on watches with Always-On display technology only.

Besides that, it doesn’t make much sense why Apple would drop support for this Apple Watch, as its processor is almost as good as most recent devices. Interestingly enough, another report suggests Apple will keep supporting the same devices it did with iOS 17, which means the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max would still be part of the iOS 18 update.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

However, since the Apple Watch Series 4 was released alongside the iPhone XS, it would make sense if it was also a supported device of watchOS 11. That said, maybe Apple ditches the iPhone XS as well.

We’ll only know which devices will be supported by watchOS 11 when Apple unveils the operating system during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

So far, we haven’t heard about upcoming watchOS 11 features, even though this might be a “fairly minor update,” according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. Still, we expect new watch faces, sleep-tracking improvements, and a workout revamp if the company follows the trend of previous updates.

Below, you can check our full guide with every rumor and what we expect from watchOS 11.