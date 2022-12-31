Apple discontinued these products in 2022

As 2022 is coming to an end and we are preparing for the year ahead, Apple has done the same by discontinuing some of its beloved products to make room for new gadgets. Here are the devices the Cupertino company said goodbye to in 2022.

Apple Watch Series 3

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 was the first Apple wearable with an LTE connection. While this Apple Watch was much faster than its predecessor, this product stood the test of time because its battery lasted for so long.

Apple discontinued the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6 before discontinuing the Apple Watch Series 3 alongside the Series 7. The Highlander of the company’s watches supported watchOS 8, and it was one of the cheapest options for those looking for an Apple wearable.

iPhone 11 and the non-5G era

iPhone 11 color options. Image source: Apple Inc.

Announced in 2019, the iPhone 11 was the cheapest option on the company’s website for an iPhone with an almost bezel-less display. Apart from the iPhone SE models, this was the last model with an LCD screen and no 5G support.

Currently, all iPhones sold by the company offer 5G support, an OLED display (except for the SE), and a variant of the regular version, whether a mini or a Plus model.

Apple TV says goodbye to HD streaming

Image source: Apple Inc.

Launched in 2015, the Apple TV HD used the A8 chip with 64-bit architecture. During its lifetime, this set-top box saw a few Remote changes. But after the company introduced a new Apple TV 4K at the end of 2022 in two different sizes, it fully embraced the 4K era.

That said, the HD set-top box still supports tvOS 16. So, even though Apple doesn’t sell it anymore, its users still can take advantage of all the apps and services available for the company’s set-top box operating system.

The hardest goodbye: iPod retired

Seventh-gen iPod touch released in 2019. Image source: Apple

Also, in 2022, Apple finally said goodbye to the iPod touch. Without an update for years, the Cupertino company was already hiding this product on its online store. If you really wanted to find an iPod touch, you’d need to know where to look.

But more than just discontinuing the latest iPod touch, the company, after more than 20 years, doesn’t sell any iPod products in its store. One of the most revolutionary and important devices that Apple ever produced is now dead.

Wrap up

As Apple will likely enter a new business market in 2023, let’s see what other products the company says goodbye to in the coming months.