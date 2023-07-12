watchOS 10 public beta 1 now available, but you shouldn’t install it

After a month of beta testing, Apple has now released watchOS 10 public beta 1. Anyone enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program can try the new features of this upcoming software, but be aware: unlike other beta operating systems, you can’t downgrade from watchOS 9 to watchOS 10. So once you install this update, you can’t go back, and you’ll have to wait until the official release later this fall.

That being said, watchOS 10 public beta brings a major update to the Apple Watch, as this marks the tenth update cycle for this operating system. Apple says all Apple Watch apps use the entire display to create new places for content, so you can see and do more, which is especially useful for larger displays. In addition, Apple added two new Watch Faces, Pallet and Snoopy.

With Smart Stack, you get the information you need below any Watch Face. You just need to turn the Digital Crown to reveal widgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, your next meeting, music playing, and more. Lastly, the Control Center is now available when pressing the side button.

watchOS 10 beta also revamps Cycling and Hiking workouts. For mental health awareness, watchOS 10 beta lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you’re feeling at that moment and during the day overall. Apple wants you to stay consistent with notifications and complications on watch faces. In addition, your Apple Watch Series 6 (and later), SE 2, or Ultra can identify how much time you spend in daylight thanks to its ambient light sensor.

Besides watchOS 10 public beta 1, Apple is also seeding the first public test versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.

