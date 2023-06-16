Watch an unboxing of Apple’s Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

This week, Apple started selling the new Mac Pro, the 2023 Mac Studio, and the 15-inch MacBook Air. While the latter two products got media coverage with hands-on, analysis, and review units sent out by Apple, we haven’t had the same coverage for the company’s most powerful Mac yet.

The reasons why Apple decided to soft launch of the Mac Pro are clear. It lost key features from the Intel version, still has the same design as the previous iteration, and Apple couldn’t release the Mac Pro with the chip it was previously aiming for, according to credible reports.

While the company might have sent Mac Pro review units to some journalists and influencers, we still haven’t seen any articles or videos about it. That said, YouTuber MrThaiBox123 (via 9to5Mac) did purchase an M2 Ultra Mac Pro and then shared an unboxing video on his channel.

Basically, the unboxing process is the same as the 2019 Mac Pro. A larger box with velcro on both sides shows how nice this product’s package is, although there aren’t any substantive differences from its predecessor. He opted for 128GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD.

The YouTuber notes how empty the M2 Ultra Mac Pro feels, as it doesn’t offer upgradeable RAM, CPU, or GPU. With that, six PCIe slots can be used. Apple says they are compatible with the following:

Fiber channel cards

Fiber networking cards

Video and audio I/O cards

Storage cards

Ethernet cards

The M2 Ultra Mac Pro does have an absurd advantage compared to its predecessor, as the new model features a 28-core Xeon W processor, which cost $12,999 at the time. Even the base $6,999 model with the M2 Ultra chip is faster than the previous model, which sold for double the price.

Below, you can check out MrThaiBox123’s unboxing of the new Mac Pro: