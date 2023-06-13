Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 beta WWDC 2023 Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Computers

M2 Ultra Mac Pro Geekbench score shows same performance as new Mac Studio

By
Published Jun 13th, 2023 6:54PM EDT
Apple Mac Studio Top
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

With Apple releasing the new M2 Ultra Mac Pro and Mac Studio today, a new Geekbench score showed precisely what most people expected: both Mac computers offer the same performance since they share the M2 Ultra chip.

While the M2 Max processor offers a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU with support for up to 96GB of RAM, which is 25% faster than the M1 Max, the M2 Ultra doubles these specs with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and up to 192GB of RAM. It can handle 22 streams of 8K resolution.

Reviewers have already seen the decked-out Mac Studio in action, but it was a Geekbench result from a Mac 14,8 (also known as the Apple silicon Mac Pro) that confirmed that a 64GB RAM Mac Pro model with the M2 Ultra chip reached a 2,794 single-core score and a 21,453 multi-core score.

Over on Geekbench, there are several tests with a Mac 14,14, which is the new Mac Studio. Both devices have virtually the same performance. One test showed the new Mac Studio reaching a 2,669 single-core score and a 21,203 multi-core score.

What’s interesting to compare is how far the M2 Ultra chip has come compared to Intel’s highest-end chip from the 2019 Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon W processor. This computer started at $12,999, and its results were 1,378 single-core and 10,390 multi-core scores — half what Apple’s high-end processor can reach right now.

With that, Apple now charges $6,999 for the base model Apple silicon Mac Pro, while an M2 Ultra Mac Studio starts at $3,999. For 99% of pro users, the Mac Studio will be more than enough, but if you really need a better fan system, more Thunderbolt ports, and expandable storage, only then will the new Mac Pro make sense for you.

Otherwise, it’s better to wait for a new generation that could finally offer upgradeable RAM, a new design, and even an M Extreme chip — which was first rumored to be exclusive to the Mac Pro and ended up being canceled.

Don’t Miss: When will Apple release its new M3 Macs?

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News