Viral new Explode app sends disappearing iMessages, and your friends don’t need the app to see them

The hottest new app around will surely guarantee you a lot of fun. The new viral Explode app has a simple premise and will make Snapchat almost feel outdated. With this software, you can send messages and photos that actually disappear after you send them, and the other person isn’t required to have the app.

It was created by Nikita Bier, founder of Gas (acquired by Discord) and tbh (acquired by Facebook). This new one is likely going to blow real soon. The best part about the Explode app is how easy it is to start using it. You just download it and send a photo or a text through it on iMessage. The other person can see it once.

The Explode app works like an iMessage extension, and it’s a great way to engage with your friends using your favorite messaging software. Here’s how one of its users describes the software:

This app is straight-up genius. Explode makes iMessage way more fun—sending disappearing texts and pics is so smooth, and my friends don’t even need to download it to see what I send. No awkward “get this app” nonsense. Explode+ is totally worth it for the screenshot blocking and alerts—feels way more secure than Snapchat or Signal. Honestly, this app just hits different. If you want to step up your messaging game, get Explode. It’s fire. 🔥

Ladies and gentlemen, I pleased to announce my latest app:



Introducing Explode

· Send disappearing texts & photos inside iMessage

· Only the sender needs the app: Drop them right into your chats

· Screenshots are blocked too



Why did we build it? Explode is a spite app. Yes, an… pic.twitter.com/mGwmoN28T8 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) January 14, 2025

Once you download the app, it will help you with the basics. With a Picture-In-Picture view, it will tell you to follow these steps:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Open the iMessage and tap the “+” icon;

Scroll down and tap the More option;

After that, drag and drop the Explode app to the top of your apps

Then, you can just tap the Explode app to take a photo or write a message. Once you hit send, the other user can open it. If you send a picture to three other friends, you get the first month of Explode+ for free. This upgrade includes:

Screenshot alerts

Block Screenshots

Replay Photos

Lock Photos

After that, you can choose to subscribe for $40/year. Of course, you can continue to use the app without paying for it.

Another not-so-interesting way to enjoy this is by sending Invisible Ink messages on iMessage. Before sending a photo or a text, long-press the send button and choose the “Invisible Ink” option. The message won’t disappear after you send it, but at least you (re)discovered another neat trick on the app.