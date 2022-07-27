Verizon’s prepaid unlimited plans now include 6 months of Disney Plus

Starting this Wednesday, Verizon customers can get six months of Disney Plus for free when they activate or upgrade to a prepaid unlimited plan. Verizon frequently introduces perks in an attempt to convert mobile device owners from other carriers. Disney Plus typically costs $7.99 a month, so you’ll be saving about $48 with this promotion.

It is also worth noting that your Disney Plus subscription will auto-renew after six months is up. Remember to cancel if you don’t want to continue paying. You only have until midnight on November 30th, 2022 to enroll in Disney Plus for your six free months.

New perk for Verizon prepaid unlimited plans

Earlier this month, Verizon announced a new unlimited plan. The Welcome Unlimited plan is the cheapest on offer from Verizon, but it lacks any of the perks of the other unlimited plans. At least, that was the case until this Disney Plus offer came along.

Below is the full list of eligible plans (* = no longer available to add to your account):

5G Do More, 5G Start, Welcome Unlimited

Get More Unlimited*, Do More Unlimited* or Play More Unlimited* (if you got the plan before 8/20/20)

Verizon Plan Unlimited,* Go Unlimited,* Beyond Unlimited,* Above Unlimited*

Angie Klein, chief revenue officer of Verizon Prepaid, shared the following statement:

So many Verizon customers already enjoy incredible Disney+ content through our long-standing relationship via our postpaid Unlimited plans, and today, we’re excited to expand that to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited customers. Verizon customers come to us for choice, value and for the network America relies on. Now, our Verizon Prepaid customers can take advantage of some of the best in entertainment too, with an unlimited prepaid plan that offers six months of Disney+ on us.

As Klein notes, perks for Verizon’s postpaid customers already include access to Disney Plus. Both the 5G Get More and 5G Play More postpaid plans come with free subscriptions to The Disney Bundle, which is a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

What to watch on Disney Plus

If you do decide to take advantage of Verizon’s limited-time promotion, you might want to know what is worth watching on Disney Plus.

Of course, the obvious answer is all of the Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars shows and movies. On August 17th, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on the streaming service, introducing Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walter to the MCU. Then, on August 31st, Andor’s first episode will arrive, filling in the gaps before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

