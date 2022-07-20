What to watch on Disney Plus: New shows and movies in August 2022

Following a slim slate of Marvel and Star Wars content on Disney Plus in July, the streaming service is turning things around in August 2022. New entries in both franchises launch next month, including the Rogue One prequel series Andor starring Diego Luna.

We’re also getting a series of animated shorts called I Am Groot and Tatiana Maslany will join the MCU as Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Plus, you can watch Lightyear at home on Disney Plus starting on August 3rd.

Disney Plus new shows and movies in August 2022

Streaming August 3rd

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 302 “Into the Unknown” A reluctant E.J. takes the reins in a surprisingly new role on “Frozen.” New campers bring surprising vocal chops — and competition — to the auditions for “Frozen,” while in Los Angeles, Nini makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Streaming August 5th

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

Streaming August 10th

I Am Groot | All Shorts Streaming There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods” After the cast list is revealed, the campers pack up and embark on Maddox’s favorite camp tradition: Newbie Initiation Night! Ghost stories and s’mores abound, but the true centerpiece of the night is “The Legend of the Woman in the Woods,” a spooky tale that sends Gina and Ricky on an adventurous quest… into the unknown.

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

Streaming August 12th

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Streaming August 17th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law | Episode 1 In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 304 “No Drama” After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for “Frozen’s” first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

Streaming August 19th

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Streaming August 24th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law | Episode 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake” After promising juicy drama for the “Frozen” documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake,” complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

Streaming August 26th

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Streaming August 31st

Andor | Episodes 1-2 The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law | Episode 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Episode 306 “Color War” After an explosive rehearsal, the Wildcats are launched into battle: Color War, an annual all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged. The stakes are higher than the rock-climbing wall… but with so many games to be played, will the Wildcats ever feel like “one team” again?

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

That’s everything new that we’ll see on Disney Plus through the month of August 2022. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the TV shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in September, including The Bad Batch season 2.