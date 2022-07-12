Verizon’s brand new unlimited plan is cheap but unimpressive

Verizon announced a new Welcome Unlimited plan this week, featuring its lowest price yet for an unlimited data plan. A single line on the Welcome Unlimited plan will run subscribers $65 a month, but the price drops to $30 a month per line with four lines. It’s worth pointing out that these prices are only available when you enroll in paper-free billing and auto pay. Otherwise, you will end up paying $10 more for every line.

Verizon reveals Welcome Unlimited plan

First, it is worth acknowledging that Welcome Unlimited is the cheapest unlimited plan that Verizon currently offers. 5G Start, the next cheapest plan, costs $70 a month for a single line. That said, the 5G Start plan also includes 5G of premium mobile hotspot data and 6 months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Disney Plus, or Google Play Pass for free.

Welcome Unlimited only has a single perk. If you switch from another carrier, Verizon will send you a $240 e-gift card per line for up to 12 lines. Verizon will send the e-gift card after your phone has been active on the plan for over 45 days, but you’ll only have access to the full amount if your service is active for 12 months or longer.

There are undoubtedly a number of consumers that don’t care about the additional features and perks of the other plans and will settle for unlimited 5G Nationwide data at a lower price point. But it’s also worth noting that the $5 discount on this new plan barely covers the new administrative charge that Verizon is charging all of its customers.

If you’re only paying for one line, there’s virtually no point in choosing Welcome Unlimited over an MVNO. Mint Mobile is currently charging $30 a month for its unlimited data plan, while Visible charges $40 a month. They also offer discounts for groups.

