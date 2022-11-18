You can now test drive Verizon’s 5G network for free

If you are curious about Verizon’s network but aren’t quite ready to commit to paying for it, we have some good news. Verizon launched a new early access program this week that will let anyone give its network a trial run for free for 30 days.

Verizon Test Drive, much like similar programs from AT&T and T-Mobile, allows you to try out Verizon’s network on an unlocked smartphone using its eSIM. You don’t have to visit a store or get a physical SIM card shipped to you to test the network.

The test drive program offers up to 100GB of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE data, as well as unlimited talk and text for 30 days.

If you want to participate, visit the Verizon Test Drive FAQs page on Verizon’s website. Scan the QR code to download the My Verizon app onto an eligible phone. Once the app finishes downloading, open it and tap on the “Start free trial” button.

Here is the full list of eligible devices, according to Verizon’s FAQ page:

Apple : iPhone XR, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, 14 mini, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE

: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, 14 mini, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE Google : Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G UW, Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

: Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G UW, Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Samsung: Galaxy Flip / Fold 3 & 4 series, Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G

There are no obligations, commitments, or credit checks involved. If you have a mobile plan, you’ll keep your phone number and your service. Unless you choose to sign up for a Verizon plan during the test drive, service will end automatically after 30 days.