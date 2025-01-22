Turning off these two iPhone 16 Pro Max settings instantly improved my battery life

As iPhone users, we’re always looking for ways to optimize battery life. The promise of all-day battery life isn’t necessarily realized with every release, and sometimes, we need to take advantage of some tweaks to take our iPhones on an entire journey.

After terrible experiences with the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro, I was very optimistic about the iPhone 16 Pro Max and its larger battery. However, as most new features were delayed, I had to keep running the beta for the first three months after its release. Since Apple launched iOS 18.2, I decided to skip the iOS 18.3 beta process and stick with the stable version.

Still, I started noticing that my iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life was draining faster than expected. Fortunately, turning off two settings helped me with that.

The first one is an old BGR tip: turn off the Always On Display technology. While we have reported that, in practice, the battery consumption of Always On Display is barely minimal, I tend to believe my battery lasts longer when I turn this feature off. In addition, I already have this technology on my Apple Watch, so it feels redundant to have it on both devices.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Another trick I learned recently is that Apple Intelligence drains battery life even when it’s not in use. While I already have mixed feelings about Apple’s AI platform, I was surprised to discover that even when I wasn’t using it to proofread a text, use suggestions, or create an image on Image Playground, it was draining my battery like crazy. That said, after I turned Apple Intelligence off, my iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life instantly improved.

If you’re coming from an older device, BGR has other tips and tricks to improve your battery life.