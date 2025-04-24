TSMC just showed us how powerful a future iPhone chip can be

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature TSMC’s new 2nm manufacturing process. This will be the next significant leap since the 2023 A17 Pro chip, which was the first to adopt the 3nm process.

At the time, Apple brought 20% faster GPU speeds, 10% faster CPU speeds, and a 2x faster Neural Engine compared to the previous A16 Bionic processor. With the new 2nm manufacturing process, we expect a similar boost in power for the upcoming A19 Pro chip.

While Apple hasn’t yet introduced the 2nm process—expected to be announced in 2026—TSMC has already revealed it’s working on a future 1.4nm chip that could go into production in 2028.

According to Nikkei Asia, these new chips will offer 15% faster speeds and a 30% reduction in power consumption compared to the upcoming 2nm chip. TSMC says it aims to enable more AI applications on smartphones and other devices.

“Our customers constantly look to the future, and TSMC’s technology leadership and manufacturing excellence provide them with a dependable roadmap for their innovations,” TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei said.

Currently, TSMC, Intel, and Samsung are the only major players remaining strong in the nanometer chip race, as Intel and Samsung have already announced plans to develop this technology.

While it’s unclear at the moment, it’s possible Apple will request exclusivity for this chip in its upcoming A22 or A23 processors. TSMC also announced that, between the 2nm and 1.4nm chips, it’s also manufacturing a 1.6nm chip using its A16 tech. This 1.6nm processor is similar to the 2nm one but features a “backside power rail” that feeds power from the bottom of the chip, simplifying internal wiring and boosting energy efficiency, according to Nikkei Asia.

BGR will keep following the latest innovations in the chip race, and we’ll let you know once Apple and other companies announce their plans to adopt these latest processors.