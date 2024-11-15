Top insider revealed a big M4 MacBook Pro upgrade that Apple kept secret

Unlike the previous MacBook Pro updates, Apple really revamped the new M4 series. Even though it might look the same from the outside, this laptop has several new perks—and I’m not even talking about the faster processor.

However, one of the most interesting changes went unnoticed until display analyst Ross Young revealed that Apple is using a new panel for the M4 MacBook Pro. According to Young, Apple adopted Quantum Dot technology for the first time in a Mac’s display. Previous iterations used a red KSF phosphor film.

The analyst explains that Apple relied on KSF due to its better efficiency and the lack of Cadmium, a toxic element. However, the latest Quantum Dot panel is Cd-free. In comparison to the previous technology, this panel is more efficient, features “a good or better color gamut,” and has better motion performance.

Big Apple display news, they have adopted quantum dots for the first time. The latest MacBook Pro's (M4) use a quantum dot (QD) film rather than a red KSF phosphor film.



In the past, Apple went with the KSF solution due to better efficiency and lack of cadmium (Cd), but the… pic.twitter.com/5olq9lEHs9 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 14, 2024

This change could also explain why Apple was able to add more display technologies to the M4 MacBook Pro. For example, the new peak brightness for standard content outdoors is now 1,000 nits, up to 600 nits. This improvement makes this laptop perfect for those using their MacBooks, which have a lot of ambient light.

In addition, Apple is so confident about this new display that it even added a nano-textured option, which makes using this MacBook outdoors even better. Finally, the company says the M4 MacBook Pro has the best battery life in a MacBook ever.

While Apple is talking specifically about the base model, with up to 24 hours of battery life, it’s impressive how changing the display technology and adding a more power-efficient processor could do with the company’s Pro laptop.

The M4 MacBook Pro offers even more improvements that make it a worthy upgrade. Below, BGR gathered some other improvements available with this release.