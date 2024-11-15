Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
EXCLUSIVE: 67% off the hottest new vacuum of 2024
Home Tech Apps & Software

This iPhone app cleans up local storage and even your social media clutter

By
Published Nov 15th, 2024 11:33AM EST
Storage Cleaner iPhone app running on iPhone 16 Pro Max
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If your iPhone storage is always full or almost full, you know how annoying it is to have to delete an iMessage conversation, some old photos, or even apps to take a photo or download something you need at that moment. Even though Apple offers built-in solutions to help you keep your iPhone storage optimized, the developers over at Lilucat created Storage Cleaner. It’s an app that not only analyzes everything stored on your iPhone but also helps you clean up even social media clutter.

If you like to share photos, videos, and other files through Instagram DM, Telegram, and so on, the app can help you visualize what might be occupying your storage so you can clear it up.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After the Storage Cleaner app analyzes your iPhone data, it tells you how healthy your storage is. It offers three categories:

  • Low Risk (0-33% occupied): Your storage levels are healthy. No immediate action is needed;
  • Moderate Risk (34-60% occupied) Storage usage is moderate. Consider monitoring and managing storage;
  • High Risk (61-100% occupied): Storage usage is high. Performance issues may occur. Action is needed to free up space.

The app even tells you that being part of the “Risk Group” could mean your iPhone performs slower, you can’t take new photos or videos, your battery drains faster, and so on. The Storage Cleaner app helps you delete similar photos, see what you can erase without impacting your daily usage, and even help you clean data from social media apps in the “Social Cleaner” tab.

The developers behind Storage Cleaner are also the owners of another BGR‘s favorite app, App Lock. What makes this application so good is the fact that the developers thought about every loophole criminals could take advantage of.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Storage Cleaner app costs $4.99 monthly, but the first 1,000 users can get a Free Forever deal. The offer is available until December 6. You can find the app here.

Don’t Miss: This app hides iPhone apps from your home screen so no one can spy on them

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News