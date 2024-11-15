This iPhone app cleans up local storage and even your social media clutter

If your iPhone storage is always full or almost full, you know how annoying it is to have to delete an iMessage conversation, some old photos, or even apps to take a photo or download something you need at that moment. Even though Apple offers built-in solutions to help you keep your iPhone storage optimized, the developers over at Lilucat created Storage Cleaner. It’s an app that not only analyzes everything stored on your iPhone but also helps you clean up even social media clutter.

If you like to share photos, videos, and other files through Instagram DM, Telegram, and so on, the app can help you visualize what might be occupying your storage so you can clear it up.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After the Storage Cleaner app analyzes your iPhone data, it tells you how healthy your storage is. It offers three categories:

Low Risk (0-33% occupied): Your storage levels are healthy. No immediate action is needed;

Moderate Risk (34-60% occupied) Storage usage is moderate. Consider monitoring and managing storage;

High Risk (61-100% occupied): Storage usage is high. Performance issues may occur. Action is needed to free up space.

The app even tells you that being part of the “Risk Group” could mean your iPhone performs slower, you can’t take new photos or videos, your battery drains faster, and so on. The Storage Cleaner app helps you delete similar photos, see what you can erase without impacting your daily usage, and even help you clean data from social media apps in the “Social Cleaner” tab.

The developers behind Storage Cleaner are also the owners of another BGR‘s favorite app, App Lock. What makes this application so good is the fact that the developers thought about every loophole criminals could take advantage of.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Storage Cleaner app costs $4.99 monthly, but the first 1,000 users can get a Free Forever deal. The offer is available until December 6. You can find the app here.