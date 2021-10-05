This could be horrible news about the Apple Watch Series 7 launch

The Apple Watch Series 7 preorders will finally start on October 8th, just as some of the most recent rumors had claimed. If you’d like to try the new wearables before you buy them, you’ll have to wait another week. The new Apple Watch Seris 7 release date is October 15th. That’s when the wearable hits stores and ships to online buyers. But your best bet for scoring your desired Apple Watch Series 7 early is getting one as fast as possible this Friday. The initial Apple Watch stock might be limited during preorders, according to an insider.

The delay rumors

In the weeks before the iPhone 13 event, rumors said that Apple was struggling with a few unexpected Apple Watch 7 manufacturing issues. Insiders claimed that Apple might have to postpone the wearable’s launch. Another option was unveiling the Series 7 at the iPhone 13 event but postponing the preorder and launch dates.

At the time, all rumors said the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature a massive redesign. The new Watch was expected to have a flat design similar to the iPhone and larger screens. The iPhone 13 press conference proved those Apple Watch redesign rumors were wrong. The Series 7 looks like all models before it, although it does feature a larger display.

However, Apple did not mention any preorder and release date details for the new wearable when it was announced. The company only announced these details on Monday, a few days after new rumors said the device will be released in mid-October.

Apple Watch Series 7 preorders stock

Jon Prosser claimed last week that the Series 7 will hit stores in mid-October. Now, he is back with details about the initial Apple Watch stock. Apparently, there won’t be enough stock to satisfy demand. The leaker said that mass-production started less than a month ago, so the stock is “very limited.”

The leaker advised Apple Watch fans who want a Series 7 to order “bright and early” when preorders open on Friday.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start Friday, but it’s gonna be hard for you to get one. 👀 I’m told that mass production began just under a month ago, so stock is *very* limited. If you want the new Apple Watch, be up bright and early on Friday. https://t.co/4cC653by2m — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 4, 2021

It’s unclear how many Apple Watch Series 7 units Apple will have on hand this Friday. And those who fail to order the device before it’s sold out can always hope to score one in stores a week later. But we did see the iPhone 13 series sell out during preorders a few weeks ago. And that’s a device that Apple is manufacturing in huge numbers.

On the other hand, Apple will take Apple Watch 7 preorders in more than 50 countries and regions on Friday. This implies Apple can ship plenty of Series 7 units worldwide a week later. While not all Apple rumors pan out, your best bet on getting an Apple Watch Series 7 on Friday is to order the wearable as early as possible.

As a reminder, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes, including 41mm and 45mm. Each of them is available in three case finishes, including aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. In turn, each finish comes in several colors that you can combine with all sorts of bands. That’s to say you’ll probably want to know exactly which Apple Watch Series 7 model you want well before preorders start. That way, you won’t waste any time deciding on the spot.