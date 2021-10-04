Apple Watch Series 7 release date now confirmed for October 15th

Apple hosted its annual fall event on September 14th this year to announce its latest slate of products. Beyond revealing the iPhone 13, Apple also showcased the iPad 9, iPad mini 6, and Apple Watch Series 7. The first three products already started shipping. Meanwhile, rumors prior to Apple’s big event had suggested that production issues might force Apple to delay the watch. Those rumors appear to have been accurate, as Apple didn’t share a release date for the Apple Watch Series 7 last month.

Three weeks later, the wait is already over. On Monday, Apple confirmed Apple Watch Series 7 orders would be available on Friday, October 8th at 5 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. EDT. Shipments will begin next week, and you’ll be able to find Series 7 models on store shelves starting October 15th.

Apple Watch Series 7 release date finally revealed

Early leaks suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature flat sides similar to the latest iPad and iPhone models. This didn’t come to pass, but the new Apple smartwatch did receive a significant redesign. Series 7 models have larger displays than their predecessors and smaller bezels, giving the screen even more real estate. Series 7 models come in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

The watch does not offer any major upgrades, but it should still be able to handle anything you can throw at it in day-to-day use. That includes fitness tracking, and there are also a few new workouts in watchOS 8, including support for e-bikes. Series 7 charges faster too. The device comes with new fast charging tech that can fully charge it in 45 minutes, which is perfect for those that prefer to use their device for sleep-tracking and only charge when they’re showering, for example.

“The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app,” Apple said in a press release. “watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.”

With Series 7, Apple has also introduced five new aluminum case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue color, and (PRODUCT)RED. There are also stainless steel models available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, and Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

Apple Watch Series 7 models start at $399 and will go on sale this Friday, October 8th.