Apple Watch Series 7 release date reportedly coming soon

The Apple Watch Series 7 segment during Apple’s iPhone 13 event delivered an unexpected twist to those fans familiar with all the rumors. Apple introduced a new Watch, just as expected, with both sizes featuring larger display areas than any of the previous models. But the overall Watch design was identical to last year’s model. Instead of a brand new Apple Watch Series 7 design, we got the same form factor we’ve used to seeing. Another surprise was the lack of a release date announcement during the show. Apple gave a cryptic fall launch estimate without providing any specifics about preorders. However, a leaker claims to know when the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch.

It’s unclear why Apple didn’t reveal launch details for the Apple Watch Series 7. The company usually releases prices and availability information during press conferences where new hardware is unveiled. Reports preceding the event said that Apple had run into production issues with the new Watch, hinting that release date delays might be in order.

At the time, the reports said the new Watch would have a flat-edged design. The design detail came from various leakers with accurate track records reporting Apple rumors, making the misfire even more surprising. While leakers aren’t always able to spoil all of Apple’s announcements for a hardware event, the Watch 7 redesign rumors were a massive surprise. It’s not often that you see so many well-known Apple insiders proven wrong during an Apple press conference.

Apple Watch Series 7 release date

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech is one of the Apple leakers who said the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature flat edges similar to other Apple products. As always, with leaks, not all of them will pan out.

Prosser is back with a new claim, saying that the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin shipping in mid-October. He doesn’t mention a specific release date for the new wearable, however.

He said that multiple sources familiar with the release plans said that preorders might start as early as next week. Again, no preorder date is available.

Apple has supposedly started informing the press that more information about review units will come in the following weeks. But Prosser says Apple had not offered exact release date and preorder details.

It’s still unclear what might have caused the Apple Watch 7 delay. Apple doesn’t detail production issues, and it doesn’t confirm rumors from the supply chain.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has the same design as its predecessors. But the wearable features a new screen technology and more durable glass. Also, the new Watch comes with support for faster charging than before. Series 7 will start at $399 and come in aluminum (5 colors), stainless steel (3 colors), and titanium (2 colors). Finally, the new Watch will be compatible with previous-gen bands.