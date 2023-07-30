This Beats Studio Pro feature makes me want to buy the iPhone 15 Pro even more

Earlier this week, Beats launched the Beats Studio Pro, its first headphones in over four years. While these headphones are a throwback to the iconic Beats Studio brand, first released in 2008, many improvements and features are coming to this product.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For example, the battery can last for up to 40 hours of listening, they use USB-C ports, they can instantly pair with both iPhone and Android phones, and they’re the first Apple headphones to support lossless sound quality. Interestingly enough, rumors about the iPhone 15 ditching the Lightning port for USB-C began spreading just in time.

After ten years of supporting Lightning, Apple is reportedly ditching its own port for faster USB-C data transfer and to also comply with European legislation. For customers, this means that pretty much every Android cable will work with your new iPhone, and audiophiles can finally listen to songs in lossless quality as USB-C supports the higher bit rate.

That said, after trying Apple Music in lossless quality on iPad Air and Mac Studio, I can confidently say that I can’t wait to do the same on the iPhone 15 Pro. Although this high-end quality has been available for quite a while for iPhone users, they couldn’t properly take advantage of it.

Even the premium AirPods Max with a wired connection can’t offer true lossless quality, so this is the first time Apple (through its Beats brand) has released headphones that can stream this quality. It will also soon release a phone that can properly transmit this higher-quality sound to the headphones.

Lossless songs need more storage space. For example, a 3-minute song in lossless quality requires 36MB, while Apple’s high-quality codec takes up 3.6MB. That said, if you are considering buying the new $349 Beats Studio Pro, here’s a heads-up that these headphones will be a great pair with the upcoming iPhone 15 models.

Who would have thought that using wired headphones would come back in style? Of course, you can also stream in great quality over Bluetooth or even use the old but gold headphone jack, as Beats also offers this cable for free.

Soon, BGR will publish its review of Beats Studio Pro. You can find everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series below.