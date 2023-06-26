Third-party case maker confirms iPhone 15 Pro design changes

Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in almost two months. While these iPhone specs and design changes have been rumored for nearly a year, we’re finally reaching a clear picture of their appearance.

After previous reports stated that the iPhone 15 Pro would feature a unified solid volume button and all of the iPhone’s buttons would feature haptic feedback, it seems the technology was too complicated for this year’s iPhone, and Apple decided to push back this design change for at least a year.

After that, a new rumor gained traction that Apple would change the volume buttons by positioning them slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Pro models and a slightly larger button cutout due to the new USB-C port replacing the old Lightning one.

Now, new images shared on Weibo and also by an account that has a mixed track of Apple leaks on Twitter (via MacRumors) show these changes with pictures of third-party case makers.

UnclePan on Weibo said: “Today I took the iPhone 14 Pro and put the 15 Pro phone case on it, but I can’t put it on at all, and the new mute button is different, the overall button is lower.” He shared a transparent MagSafe case with blue navy borders.

In addition, Twitter user Majin Bu shared a couple of days ago what they say is an iPhone 15 Pro Max case. Since they didn’t offer a closer look with an iPhone 14 Pro Max case, it isn’t that obvious if this case is indeed for this year’s iPhone, besides a larger cutout at the bottom.

iPhone 15 rumors so far

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. That said, it doesn’t mean all versions will have the Always-On display technology or ProMotion. Young believes these two features will keep exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

According to analysts, adding Dynamic Island to the regular models will help Apple boost sales, as the standard iPhone 14 versions are selling worse than their predecessors.

TrendForce says Apple will continue its strategy with two different chips for the new iPhones. According to the publication, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature the new A17 chip, while the regular versions will stick with the A16. All new models will get 8GB of RAM. Information about storage options is still unclear, although it doesn’t seem Apple will offer more than it already does.

You can learn more about the new iPhone 15 series below.