Thieves found a crazy new way to steal your AT&T iPhone 16

Having my iPhone stolen is a nightmare scenario, but I’m prepared for it already. I’m not as worried about the device going missing as I am about protecting and recovering my data. The iPhone is the most important computer in my life, after all. Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to back up all my data, keep it protected, and restore it to a new iPhone if mine is ever stolen.

Apparently, iPhone thefts of freshly delivered devices are on the rise. Some porch pirates have figured out how to access AT&T package tracking information so they can grab the goods just as they land on your doorstep. That means your brand-new iPhone might be stolen before you even touch it.

The iPhone 16 is going to be a highly coveted gift this Christmas. After all, it’s Apple’s latest iPhone. If you’re about to order an iPhone 16 for yourself or a loved one, you’ll want to pay extra care when you place your order.

Porch pirates is a name for thieves who steal packages from your doorstep, right after delivery has been made. According to CNET, these thieves have found a new way to steal iPhones as they’re delivered to consumers.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The porch pirates have access to tracking information from iPhones that AT&T ships through FedEx. They use the information to know precisely when a delivery is made. Then, they steal the package right from someone’s porch.

The report notes that FedEx-shipped AT&T iPhones are the most likely to be stolen this way. It’s unclear how the porch pirates obtain their information. Law enforcement is investigating these cases, but they have not shared any progress.

AT&T and FedEx’s systems reportedly have not been hacked; otherwise, the companies would have to report cybersecurity incidents.

One likely way for criminals to access the data involves a human component. CNET speculates that some employees might collect tracking information for AT&T iPhones so they can sell that data on the dark web. Porch pirates might be targeting AT&T devices because the carrier does not require a signature for high-value deliveries like iPhones.

The report also notes that buyers on the East Coast might be at the highest risk. Porch pirates have stolen iPhones after delivery in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and other states. In some cases, teens and young adults have been apprehended.

A Wall Street Journal report from mid-October details one such case, which involved five iPhones purchased for an entire family:

Jaqueline Rosales in August ordered iPhones from AT&T for her whole family. All five of them were stolen off her porch in Snellville, Ga., within minutes of delivery, she said. Rosales has video footage showing the thief dashing from his car and back in 10 seconds. She said she had seen the same car driving up and down her street hours before FedEx delivered the package.

Rosales provided a doorbell camera recording showing the thief dashing from their car, snatching the package, and then running back to the vehicle.

The WSJ report also covers a similar theft from surveillance video in Texas. A thief casually approached the house, stole the iPhone 16 package after delivery, and drove away. AT&T blacklisted the device and sent the customer a replacement iPhone 16 unit.

If you don’t have surveillance cameras monitoring your home, you should consider buying some and setting them up ahead of the busy Black Friday and Christmas shopping seasons. Our roundup of the best Black Friday home security deals is a good place to start. That way, if thieves steal packages from your doorstep, you’ll at least have footage of it.

You should also consider ordering your iPhones from other retailers to avoid the theft risk associated with AT&T deliveries. Another option is installing lock boxes for deliveries or having deliveries sent to your job. In-store pickup is always a safe option, if you can swing it. However, it’s obviously not as convenient as having your packages delivered.