Best Black Friday home security deals of 2024

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Black Friday 2024 is right around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest holiday sale ever. Needless to say, it’s a great time to pick up big-ticket items on sale, like TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, and more. Of course, it’s also the best time of the year to expand your home security setup or to pick up some security-focused gifts for people on your holiday list.

In this roundup, we’re going to show you the best home security deals of Black Friday 2024.

Featured products in this article:

The expert product reviewers at BGR have tested dozens of new releases in 2024. Going back a bit further, we’ve tested hundreds of home security gadgets, from cameras and video doorbells to smart locks and full alarm systems.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With all that in mind, we’re uniquely positioned to recommend the best products for anyone looking to make their homes safer and more secure. And since it’s Black Friday shopping season right now, you can even save some money on our favorite home security products.

Best Black Friday security camera deal: Anona Aurora

Image source: Anona

The Anona Aurora Security Camera recently earned a Muse Gold Design award in the security category, and it’s pretty easy to see why. This security camera packs cutting-edge features and 4K clarity into a very compact and sleek design.

Now, for Black Friday 2024, you can get this awesome smart security camera at the lowest price of the season. It makes a perfect gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list, or you can step up your own home security and get a few of these great cameras for yourself.

Available on Amazon

Anona just unveiled its new Anona Home Security Suite on October 28, and it’s already making waves in the industry. The suite includes the Anona Aurora Security Camera as well as the new Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock. These two products complement each other perfectly, and we’ll start by discussing the security camera.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Aurora camera is that it’s sleek and compact. Don’t let the size fool you, however, because it still delivers an impressive 180 days of battery life on a charge. Or, if you mount it outside your home, you can use it with the bundled solar panel and enjoy practically endless battery life.

Anona uses an 8-megapixel sensor in the Aurora that delivers crystal clear 4K Ultra HD video. Combined with a starlight sensor and a large F1.2 aperture, this model also offers enhanced Color Night Vision. Plus, this security camera has a 10-LED spotlight. All that means your full-color nighttime video recordings will be nice and clear, rather than the grainy night vision videos you get from other camera models.

Another great feature of the Anona Aurora camera is its AI-powered multi-object detection system.

Does your current home security camera keep triggering notifications when the wind blows the leaves on your trees and bushes? You won’t have that issue with Anona’s security camera because it uses advanced AI to recognize humans, pets, vehicles, and even packages on your porch. This way, you can fine-tune your alerts and only receive the notifications you want.

Perhaps best of all, the Anona Aurora Security Camera gives you all of these awesome features without requiring any monthly subscription fee!

Available on Amazon

When bundled with a solar panel, the Anona Auroa set costs $149.99. That’s already a great value, but you won’t spend anywhere near that much during Anona’s Black Friday sale. A $40 coupon combined with the coupon code BGRanona10 slashes your price to just $98.99 from now through December 15!

Of note, the same coupon code will work on Amazon as well as the Anona store. Also, if you just want the camera without the solar panel, you’ll pay just $79.99 using the same coupon code.

Best Black Friday smart lock deal: Anona Holo

Image source: Anona

In addition to the Aurora security camera, Anona has another terrific deal available for Black Friday 2024. This one is on the Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which is definitely among our favorite new smart lock models of the year.

Available on Amazon

This sleek smart lock comes in two different colors to match any decor. We absolutely love the design, but we appreciate the simplicity of this model even more.

First of all, this model works with your existing deadbolt. It replaces the latch portion of your lock on the inside of the door, which means you don’t even need a new set of keys. And incredibly, it takes as little as three minutes to install the Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock!

So many smart locks out there require you to get an additional Wi-Fi bridge that plugs into an outlet. Without it, you can only use your smart lock with Bluetooth when you’re right next to your door. Thankfully, the Anona Holo has Wi-Fi built right in, so it’ll work with your smart home system right out of the box. It even supports voice commands using Siri.

Since this smart lock connects using Wi-Fi, you can let visitors into your home from anywhere in the world. Or, if you want to give a trusted friend or family member access to your house, you can use Anona’s app to give people access on their own. You can set up alerts, of course, so you’ll know when someone uses the access you gave them to unlock your door.

Other key features include door status alerts, auto-lock, and even anti-peeping when you use a passcode on the optional keypad to unlock your door.

Available on Amazon

The Anona Holo Wi-Fi Smart Lock Set retails for $169.98, which is an excellent price for this great smart lock and the bundled keypad. Thanks to Anona’s Black Friday discount and an extra 10% off with the coupon code BGRanona10, you’ll only pay $89.99 if you order one right now. That promo code will work on Amazon and Anona’s online store, so you can order yours from whichever place you want.

Of note, you can follow Anona on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to learn more about this great home security brand.

Best Black Friday video doorbell deal: Reolink Battery Doorbell

Image source: Reolink

If you want a terrific video doorbell that’s on sale at a great price, it doesn’t get any better than the Reolink Battery Doorbell.

This is Reolink’s latest and greatest model, offering crisp 2K video with an ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. That way, you get a true head-to-toe view of visitors instead of only seeing from the waist up.

The Reolink Battery Doorbell is very versatile because you can hardwire it or run it on battery power. That means you can install it anywhere in just a few minutes, whether or not you already have doorbell wiring to use.

Available on Amazon

Normally priced at $145.99, the Reolink Battery Doorbell is currently on sale with a nice big 20% discount thanks to a clippable coupon.

Best Black Friday PTZ battery camera deal: Reolink Altas PT Ultra

Image source: Reolink

Outdoor battery cameras are typically stationary models that give you one fixed view. The Reolink Altas PT Ultra is an entirely different beast, however.

This model runs fully on battery power or on solar if you use the bundled solar panel. Yet it still offers a fully motorized PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) camera with automatic motion tracking. This way, you’ll continue to film whatever triggered a motion event until it’s gone, rather than only until it’s out of frame.

One of my favorite things about this model is the fact that it has a massive 20,000 mAh battery. That means even without the solar panel, it’ll run for up to 16 months on a single charge!

Available on Amazon

The Reolink Altas PT Ultra retails for $229.99 when bundled with a solar panel. Right now, however, you can get yours with a deep discount.

Best Black Friday DIY alarm deal: Ring Alarm

Image source: Ring/Amazon

Last but not least, the Ring Alarm is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a DIY alarm system during Black Friday.

Ring is obviously a home security brand that’s known far and wide. The company got its start making video doorbells, but there are several other products in its catalog these days. Ring Alarm kits are among the best, and they consistently get glowing reviews from users and experts.

The Ring Alarm comes in two different versions. There’s an 8-piece alarm kit that includes a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender, and four contact sensors for doors and windows. You can also upgrade to the 14-piece alarm kit, which includes everything from the smaller kit plus one additional keypad, one additional motion detector, and eight contact sensors instead of four.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

You definitely can’t go wrong with a Ring Alarm on Black Friday, since both versions are on sale at the best prices of the season.