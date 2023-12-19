There’s one more important update for your iPhone before the year ends

Before the year ends, Apple is releasing iOS 17.2.1 to iPhone users. This important update brings improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements. At this moment, it’s unclear what the changes are, but some iOS 17.2 users have reported issues with the iMessage app, so this might be one of the fixes.

This iPhone update comes just after iOS 17.2, which brought several important features, such as:

Journal app : Lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life to practice gratitude and improve your well-being. It offers journaling suggestions, filter bookmarked entries, schedule notifications, lock with Touch ID/Face ID, and more;

: Lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life to practice gratitude and improve your well-being. It offers journaling suggestions, filter bookmarked entries, schedule notifications, lock with Touch ID/Face ID, and more; Translate option for the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro series to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language

on the iPhone 15 Pro series to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language Spatial Video lets you capture videos with the iPhone 15 Pro series and then relive them on Apple Vision Pro

lets you capture videos with the iPhone 15 Pro series and then relive them on Apple Vision Pro Removed from the iOS 17 beta period, the catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation

lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation AirDrop adds expanded contact-sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together

Besides that, iOS 17.2.1 is likely the last update before Apple releases the forthcoming iOS 17.3 version to iPhone users. With this new operating system update, Cupertino is bringing an innovative anti-theft system to prevent iPhone users from losing their data to criminals once they have their devices stolen.

iOS 17.3 will also bring back Apple Music Collaborative Playlists, which was being tested during the iOS 17.2 beta cycle, but Apple decided to postpone. This function lets users collaborate with other Apple Music in old and existing playlists, react to the songs added with emojis, and more.

When BGR learns about the iOS 17.2.1 update to iPhone users, we’ll make sure to update this article with all the latest news. In addition to this update, Apple has also released macOS 14.2.1.