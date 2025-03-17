Roku is pissing users off with auto-playing video ads at startup

There is only so much disruption users will take until they’re tempted to toss their devices out of the window. In recent days, Roku users started complaining about ads playing before they even reached the home screen. Roku has long had ads on its home screen, but these users couldn’t even reach those ads before being force-fed another video ad.

As spotted by Ars Technica, one Roku user took to Reddit to ask if anyone else was seeing “an unskippable ad for a movie” upon powering on the streaming device. A few Roku device owners responded, noting that they, too, were served ads for Moana 2.

“Just had it happen to me for Moana. That’s absolute garbage,” said a commenter. “If they make me watch an ad to get to my apps to watch tv I’m out.”

“I could accept the static ad on the side. Forcing a loud commercial is awful,” said another.

Ars Technica reached out to Roku about the ads and was told that they are part of a new test. Roku “has and will always require continuous testing and innovation across design, navigation, content, and our first-rate advertising products,” a representative told Ars Technica, adding that this “is just the latest example, as we explore new ways to showcase brands and programming while still providing a delightful and simple user experience.”

I am not sure I know anyone who would describe being bombarded with unavoidable video ads as “delightful,” but who am I to judge? Hopefully, Roku will hear the response to this specific test loud and clear and find another way to grow its ad revenue.