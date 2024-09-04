Roku can turn your TV into artwork with its new Backdrops feature

If you have ever wished that your enormous TV would blend in better with the rest of the room, Roku might have the perfect solution for you. In the coming weeks, Roku says it will start rolling out its new Backdrops feature, which transforms your TV into a canvas displaying paintings and photographs from a massive library of artwork when it isn’t in use.

When the feature begins rolling out to Roku TVs, the catalog will feature “famous classics, wide-ranging museum collections, abstract designs, and more.” You can add photographs from your own collection as well if you’d like to add a personal touch.

If you decide to use Backdrops on your Roku TV, here’s what you’ll be able to do:

Create a gallery of your favorite art and photography

Set the amount of time each image is displayed

Change the image brightness to match the mood

Use your voice to turn Backdrops on or off with ease

Choose a pre-generated gallery of your go-to artist, museum, and more

Learn more about the artwork, including the artist’s name, the year the artwork was created, and a brief description

“Our TVs are more than a device for streaming shows and movies—they can now elevate the aesthetic of any room, with the ease of one click,” said Brian Pinkerton, Roku SVP of Advanced Development. “Now, our customers can turn any TV screen into a conversation piece, and even better, it’s free.”

In order to enable Backdrops on your TV, either find the Backdrops app on the home screen tile grid or navigate over to Settings > Home Screen Menu > Backdrops > Open Backdrops app. Once you’re in the app, click on a collection you like. At the top of the page, select either “Set as Backdrop” or “Start Backdrops” to enable the feature.

At first, Backdrops will only be available on Roku-branded TVs and third-party Roku TV models. This fall, Roku streaming players and streambars will gain the feature.